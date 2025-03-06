Top 10 most followed college football programs on social media (2025) ft. Alabama

College Football is an incredibly popular sport with a passionate fan base. It also features some of the most iconic brands in sports, all of whom have a unique image. Social media provides a great insight into the popularity of these programs, as fans follow their teams to stay updated and show their support.

Here are the 10 most followed college football teams on social media.

The 10 most popular College Football teams

10. Oklahoma Sooners

The Oklahoma Sooners are in tenth position. The team is very popular in their home state and with those who do not like the Texas Longhorns, but have struggled in their first season in the SEC. The 2,001,047 total social media followers will be wanting an improvement in 2025.

9. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

The Fighting Irish are what many people think of when college football comes to mind. This is mostly due to the film "Rudy" and their historical success. They have 2,040,734 total followers on social media.

8. Clemson Tigers

The Tigers are the only ACC program on the list. Surrounded by basketball schools, Clemson has been able to dominate in football, giving so many iconic NFL players of the past and present. They have 2,326,674 total followers online.

7. Texas Longhorns

The Longhorns are one of the biggest and most iconic brands in all of college sports. They are very recognizable and have a strong and dedicated online fanbase of 2,352,181 who are looking forward to the Arch Manning era.

6. Tennessee Volunteers

Despite not winning a national championship since 1998, Tennessee has always been one of the bigger programs in terms of fans. This is the correct assumption to make, as the Volunteers have 2,392,963 total followers.

5. Georgia Bulldogs

College football in the South is an institution, and alongside Alabama, the Georgia Bulldogs reign supreme. Kirby Smart's team is always in the championship conversation, something that their 2,923,151 followers will enjoy.

4. Ohio State Buckeyes

Closely following the Michigan Wolverines are their hated rivals, the Ohio State Buckeyes. The current national champions have not beaten the Wolverines on the field in four years and lose again in total social media followers with a still respectable 3,099,970.

3. Michigan Wolverines

It is no surprise that the team that plays at "The Big House" has a big following. The Wolverines are an iconic brand and a traditional college football program, with 3,366,135 followers.

2. LSU Tigers

The Tigers are the second most followed team on social media with 3,567,119 total followers. This is not surprising, as their passionate and vocal fans always sell out Death Valley on game day.

1. Alabama Crimson Tide

Taking the top spot in the ranking is Alabama. A powerhouse under legendary coach Nick Saban, this team has a strong and loyal fanbase. This has easily translated to social media, where they have 4,310,324 followers.

