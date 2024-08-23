Top 10 greatest players from Nick Saban's Alabama dynasty featuring Bryce Young 

Nick Saban had a dominant 17-year run leading the Alabama Crimson Tide that may never be replicated again in college football. He helped the program win six national titles in nine appearances in the national championship game.

In addition to their on-field success, the Crimson Tide were also a force to be reckoned with in recruiting. Saban consistently was able to bring elite talent to Tuscaloosa to replace the production of the players that moved on to the NFL.

Here's a closer look at the top 10 players to play under Saban below.

Top 10 greatest players from Nick Saban's Alabama dynasty

#1. Bryce Young

Bryce Young joined the Alabama Crimson Tide as a five-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class. He threw for 8,356 yards for 80 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He completed 65.8% of his passes while adding seven rushing touchdowns. He also took home the Heisman Trophy in 2021.

#2. DeVonta Smith

DeVonta Smith joined Alabama as a five-star prospect in the 2017 recruiting class. He recorded 3,965 receiving yards and 46 touchdowns on 235 receptions while returning 11 punts for 237 yards and one touchdown. Smith became just the fourth wide receiver – and first since Desmond Howard in 1991 – to take home the Heisman Trophy, winning the award in 2020.

#3. Derrick Henry

Derrick Henry joined the Crimson Tide as a five-star prospect in the 2013 recruiting class. He ran for 3,591 rushing yards and 42 touchdowns on 602 carries while adding 285 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 17 receptions. He also took home the Heisman Trophy in 2015.

#4. Mark Ingram Jr.

Mark Ingram joined Nick Saban's team as a four-star prospect in the 2008 recruiting class. He recorded 3,261 rushing yards and 42 touchdowns on 572 carries while hauling in 60 receptions for 670 yards and four touchdowns. Notably, he became the first player in program history to win the Heisman Trophy, earning the honor in 2009.

#5. Julio Jones

Julio Jones joined Alabama as a five-star prospect in the 2008 recruiting. He finished his collegiate career with 2,653 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns on 179 receptions. Jones added 139 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries, 130 punt return yards on 12 returns and 162 kickoff return yards on seven returns.

#6. Amari Cooper

Amari Cooper joined as a four-star prospect in the 2012 recruiting class. He recorded 3,463 receiving yards and 31 touchdowns on 228 receptions while adding 51 rushing yards on six carries.

#7. C.J. Mosley

C.J. Mosley was a four-star prospect who joined in the 2010 recruiting class. He recorded 317 total tackles, 23.0 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, five interceptions, one forced fumble, 17 passes defended and three defensive touchdowns.

#8. Rolando McClain

Rolando McClain joined the Alabama Crimson Tide as a four-star prospect in the 2007 recruiting class. He recorded 274 total tackles, 31.5 tackles for loss, 8.0 sacks, five interceptions, and one defensive touchdown.

#9. Will Anderson Jr.

Will Anderson Jr. joined the Alabama Crimson Tide as a five-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class. He recorded 205 total tackles, 62.0 tackles for loss, 34.5 sacks, one interception, one forced fumble, four passes defended and one defensive touchdown.

#10. Minkah Fitzpatrick

Minkah Fitzpatrick joined Alabama as a five-star prospect in the 2015 recruiting class. He recorded 171 total tackles, 16.0 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, nine interceptions, two forced fumbles, 26 passes defended and four defensive touchdowns.

