Top 10 hilarious Deion Sanders’ meme cracking up the internet amid Shedeur-Xavier transfer portal controversy

Deion Sanders's son, Shedeur Sanders, is currently the focus of public controversy with former Colorado Buffaloes safety Xavier Smith regarding the Smith's transfer from the Boulder school.

On April 29th, a story published in the Athletic included some comments by Smith describing how Coach Prime all but tried to force him into the transfer portal. Controversy sparked when Shedeur Sanders replied the following in one of the Athletic's posts promoting the article:

“Bro had to be very mid at best.”

The internet was quick to react to this public feud between the two student-athletes:

An overwhelming amount of reactions weren't kind to Shedeur Sanders:

Deion Sanders himself didn't escape the flak:

Something else that drew the attention of fans. Deion Sanders replied to those criticizing his son that he will be a top-five pick in the draft someday:

Some decided to remain the Buffs that they went dead last in the Pac-12 last season:

Deion Sanders fans know that Primetime has no problem walking through the limelight:

Nonetheless, a majority of fans disapproved:

The enemy of my enemy is my friend we guess:

There are serious questions regarding Shedeur's ability:

What comment was made by Xavier Smith about Deion Sanders?

Xavier Smith, a former Colorado safety who didn't try to transfer out when indicated by Deion Sanders, said the following to the Athletic's Max Olson during a recent article about the incident:

“[Sanders] said he felt like I should hit the [transfer] portal. He didn’t want me to waste a year thinking I could earn a spot, I was actually getting mad, like tears coming to my eyes. Because, bro, you never even tried to get to know me.”

He went into further detail describing what he called Sanders trying to destroy their other player's confidence:

"He was destroying guys' confidence and belief in themselves, the way he did it, it could've been done with a little more compassion."

The controversy was sparked by Deion's son, Shedeur, calling Smith "mid" in the comment section of an Athletic publication on X. When fans went after Shedeur Sanders for his seemingly out-of-touch comment, Deion Sanders went after them replying to one fan:

“He will be a top 5 pick, where yo son going? Lololol I got time today.”

What do you think about the controversy?