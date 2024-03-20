Top 10 Kadyn Proctor memes after star OT’s reported return to Alabama

Kadyn Proctor is set to leave Iowa just two months after joining the team. The offensive tackle is reportedly on course to return to the Crimson Tide by re-entering the transfer portal.

It's safe to say that fans had a field day on social media after reports claimed that Proctor would return to Alabama without playing a single game for the Hawkeyes.

Here are some of the best memes on social media around Proctor's reported return to Alabama:

Iowa's Kirk Ferentz on Kadyn Proctor's decision to leave Iowa

Proctor verbally committed to Iowa when he was playing for Southeast Polk High School. However, he reportedly changed his commitment to Alabama in December 2022 and enrolled in the Tide program.

Proctor played the 2023 season under Nick Saban. However, he entered the transfer portal after the coach announced his retirement.

Proctor transferred to Iowa but it appears he will leave the team without playing a single game. He has re-entered the transfer portal and will reportedly return to Alabama.

In a statement, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz spoke about Proctor's decision to leave the team just two months after joining the program:

"It is unfortunate that Kadyn has informed us of his intentions to leave our program today. We wish him well in the futu," Ferentz said.

Kadyn Proctor's departure from Iowa is a significant blow to the group, which relied on a dominant figure in its offensive line. Ferentz hopes to get several elite offensive linemen before the transfer portal closes on May 1.

Kadyn Proctor started at left tackle for Alabama throughout his freshman season. He played in all 13 games and had 20 knockdown blocks across 743 snaps.

Proctor earned SEC Freshman of the Week honors for his performance against Auburn. The Tide won the SEC Championship, beating Georgia 27-24 in the title game.

Alabama qualified for the College Football Playoff but was knocked out in the semifinals after a 27-20 loss against Michigan.