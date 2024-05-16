Top 10 notable additions to Gus Malzahn’s UCF team ahead of 2024 season ft. Miami transfer Jacurri Brown 

Gus Malzahn and the UCF Knights struggled in their first year of Big 12 play. After finishing the previous season, their last year in the American Athletic Conference – with a 9-5 record, the Knights were just 6-7 in 2023, thanks, in large part, to a 3-6 conference record.

Malzahn made it a point to load up on talent via the transfer portal entering the 2024 season. Here's a closer look at 10 players who have transferred to UCF that could make an impact next season:

Top 10 notable additions to Gus Malzahn’s UCF team ahead of 2024 season

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#1. Jacurri Brown

Jacurri Brown joined the Miami Hurricanes as a four-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class. He threw for 411 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions in limited playing time. Brown completed 61.8% of his passes while adding 278 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 68 carries.

Expand Tweet

#2. Peny Boone

Peny Boone initially joined the Maryland Terrapins as a four-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class. He split his first four seasons between the Terrapins and Toledo Rockets, compiling 2,097 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns on 367 carries. Boone added 31 receptions for 335 receiving yards and one touchdown.

#3. Tre'Quon Fegans

Tre'Quon Fegans initially joined the Alabama Crimson Tide as a four-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class. After failing to see the field as a true freshman, he joined the USC Trojans via the transfer portal, recording nine tackles.

#4. Sheldon Arnold II

Sheldon Arnold II joined the East Tennessee State Buccaneers as an unranked prospect in the 2020 recruiting class. He recorded 138 tackles, 1.0 sacks, seven interceptions, four forced fumbles, eight passes defended and one defensive touchdown.

#5. Ja'Varrius Johnson

Ja'Varrius Johnson joined the Auburn Tigers as a four-star prospect in the 2019 recruiting class. He recorded 64 receptions for 1,114 yards and seven touchdowns while adding 83 rushing yards and two touchdowns on seven carries.

Expand Tweet

#6. Nyjalik Kelly

Nyjalik Kelly joined the Miami Hurricanes as a four-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class. He recorded 19 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks and one pass defended.

#7. Jacoby Jones

Jacoby Jones joined the Ohio Bobcats as a three-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class. He recorded 53 receptions for 924 yards and six touchdowns.

#8. Keegan Smith

Keegan Smith joined the Central Michigan Chippewas as a three-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class. He has appeared in 24 games, making 16 starts.

#9. Cedrick Hawkins

Cedrick Hawkins joined the Ohio State Buckeyes as a four-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class. He redshirt his true freshman season.

#10. Mac McWilliams

Mac McWilliams joined the UAB Blazers as a two-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class.

Expand Tweet

He recorded 100 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss, one interception, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, 23 passes defended and one defensive touchdown.