Top 10 Offensive Lines in College Football this season: Oregon Ducks, Michigan Wolverines and more

The college football season is in full swing as Week 7 of the 2023 campaign is underway. While teams are still fighting for the opportunity to be one of the four programs to reach the College Football Playoff, the contenders have begun to separate themselves from the rest of the pack. Blue Blood Bias recently revealed the top 10 offensive lines in the nation this season, tweeting:

"Best Offensive Lines in College Football This Season 1 Oregon Ducks 2 Michigan Wolverines 3 Washington Huskies 4 Georgia Bulldogs 5 Oklahoma Sooners 6 Tennessee Volunteers 7 Penn State Nittany Lions 8 Miami Hurricanes 9 Oregon State Beavers 10 Florida State Seminoles"

When asked what metrics were used to come up with the list, Blue Blood Bias revealed:

"Yes, mainly QB sacked % & rushing yards per play. Not based off NFL talent on the OL or anything like that. From what I remember Wash had the best QB sacked % & Michigan had the most rush yards per attempt, while Oregon was top 5 in both."

Two things stood out on the list, which further displays the importance of a strong offensive line. Each of the 10 teams that made the list is ranked in the top 25 of the latest AP Poll.

Of the top eight ranked teams, the Ohio State Buckeyes are the only one that failed to make the list. While strong offensive line play is not flashy, building in the trenches often translates to winning games.

Which games this weekend could impact the College Football Playoff?

There are 11 teams ranked in the top 25 of the AP Poll that remain undefeated. An additional 12 ranked teams have just one loss, which has been the unofficial cutoff for making the College Football Playoff, as no two-loss team has ever reached the postseason.

While the season is filled with upsets, there are four matchups that will have a big impact on the College Football Playoff, regardless of the outcome. The No. 7-ranked Washington Huskies will host the No. 8-ranked Oregon Ducks, with both teams undefeated through five games.

Meanwhile, the No. 10-ranked USC Trojans will visit the No. 21-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish. While the 5-2 Fighting Irish are unlikely to make the postseason, they are still a very good team, with both losses coming against undefeated opponents.

The No. 12-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels will host the No. 25-ranked Miami Hurricanes. North Carolina is undefeated through five games, while the Hurricanes are 4-1 and likely would be undefeated if not for a late-game miscue last weekend.

Finally, the No. 15-ranked Oregon State Beavers will host the No. 18-ranked UCLA Bruins. While the Beavers are 5-1 and the Bruins 4-1, both teams have an outside chance at the postseason if they are able to win out.