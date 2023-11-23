Top 10 richest college football coaches ever ft. Nick Saban, Urban Meyer

Being a college football coach is a very lucrative job, particularly if you are at a big-time program. Here's a look at the 10 richest college football coaches of all time:

Top 10 richest college football coaches

#1: Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban

With a reported net worth of $70 million, Nick Saban is the richest college football coach. The Alabama Crimson Tide coach has an overall record of 295-70-1. He has led the Crimson Tide to seven national championships.

#2: Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders

While the majority of his earnings are not from coaching, Deion Sanders comes in second on this list with a reported net worth of $45 million. The Pro and College Football Hall of Famer has a coaching record of 31-13 and is in the midst of his first season coaching at the FBS level.

#T-3: Former Utah Utes, Florida Gators and Ohio State Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer

Urban Meyer has not coached at the collegiate level since 2018, however, his reported net worth sits at $35 million. Meyer, who won two national championships leading the Florida Gators and another leading the Ohio State Buckeyes, has a record of 187-32.

#T-3: Michigan Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh

Jim Harbaugh has found himself in the midst of an NCAA investigation. Despite this, he comes in tied for third with a reported net worth of $35 million. Harbaugh has a coaching record of 114-46, however, there are questions about whether he will leave for the NFL following the season.

#T-5: Clemson Tigers coach Dabo Swinney

Dabo Swinney, who has won two national championships, has a reported net worth of $30 million. The Clemson Tigers coach has a record of 168-43 since taking over the position in 2008.

#T-5: USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley

While Lincoln Riley has not been able to win his first national championship, he does have a reported net worth of $30 million. He has a coaching record of 73-18.

#T-5: Former Florida State Seminoles and Texas A&M Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher

Jimbo Fisher was recently relieved of his duties as coach of the Texas A&M Aggies. He will be due a large payout as a result, however, his reported net worth currently sits at $30 million. Fisher has won one national championship and has a record of 129-48.

#T-8: Georgia Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart

Kirby Smart has found plenty of success in his eight-year coaching career, both on and off the field as his reported net worth sits at $25 million. Smart has won two national championships and has a record of 92-15.

#T-8: Former Duke Blue Devils, Florida Gators and South Carolina Gamecocks coach Steve Spurrier

Steve Spurrier has not coached since 2015, however, he had a long and legendary career, leading to a reported net worth of $25 million. He won one national championship and has a record of 228-89-2.

#T-8: UCLA Bruins coach Chip Kelly

Chip Kelly rounds out the list of the highest-paid college football coaches with a reported net worth of $25 million. Kelly has yet to win a national championship, however, he does have a coaching record of 80-40.