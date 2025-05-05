Top 10 Sherrone Moore memes cracking up the internet following Michigan’s self-imposed suspension in 2025

Scandals seem to follow Michigan every other year. Fans might have forgotten about the Connor Stalions incident regarding sign-stealing from 2023, but the NCAA sure hasn't. Now, probably fearing much heavier sanctions by the NCAA, the school has decided to go ahead with a self-imposed ban for coach Sherrone Moore.

Moore will be suspended for two games of the 2025 season. Most probably against Central Michigan and Nebraska in Weeks 3 and 4, according to ESPN.

Fans were quick to react with their best memes on social media. According to some, this is almost an admission of guilt by the school. Not that Wolverines' fans will accept that.

On the other hand, Michigan fans are happy to live in everyone's minds rent-free. Especially in the minds of the Buckeyes.

Some people are just tired of all the scandals coming out of Ann Arbor over the last few years.

Is Sherrone Moore the scapegoat in all of this?

Is Michigan even worried?

Is this even a penalty for Sherrone Moore?

Why even bring up the scandal now, Michigan?

What about a bit of cloak and dagger from Sherrone Moore in Week 3 and Week 4?

How about Connor Stalions as an interim coach?

Is Sherrone Moore the victim of a conspiracy?

What does Jim Harbaugh think of the sign-stealing scandal at Michigan?

The sign-stealing scandal at Michigan occurred under Jim Harbaugh's watch in 2023. While the coach was hit with a multi-game suspension by the Big Ten that season for the incident, he has never admitted to knowing about the operation.

The last time Harbaugh addressed the incident was in 2024, when he said the following during the Los Angeles Chargers' fall camp.

“Never lie. Never cheat. Never steal. I was raised with that lesson,” Harbaugh said. “I have raised my family on that lesson. I have preached that lesson to the teams that I have coached.

"No one is perfect. If you stumble, you apologize and you make it right. Today, I do not apologize. I did not participate, was not aware nor complicit in those said allegations. So, it’s back to work and attacking with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind.”

Since then, the coach hasn't addressed the incident in public. That might change now that the scandal has made headlines again. Some people argue Harbaugh's decision to leave Michigan was to escape the NCAA's sanctions.

This wasn't the only scandal Harbaugh suffered at Michigan. That same season, Harbaugh suffered another self-imposed ban at the start of the year due to an NCAA investigation into recruiting rules violations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

