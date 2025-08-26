"Top 10 tweet of all-time": Fans go wild at Connor Stalions' 3-word message to Dave Portnoy over Ohio State ban

Ohio State is keeping Barstool Sports and its founder, Dave Portnoy, off campus for the Buckeyes’ season opener against Texas on Saturday. Portnoy will still appear on Fox’s “Big Noon Kickoff” show, but he won’t be allowed inside Ohio Stadium for the final part of the broadcast.Meanwhile, former Michigan staffer Connor Stalions, who was at the center of the 2023 sign-stealing scandal and was known for purchasing tickets and sending people to record the signals of future opponents, responded to the report on X:“You need tickets?”Fans went wild at his comment.“Top ten tweet of all time…..,” a fan wrote.“This is an elite level of posting,” another fan said.“Great Reply,” one fan commented.Similar comments followed.“GOAT response,” a fan said.“That is kind of funny,” one fan wrote.“DAWG 😭,” another fan commented.Dave Portnoy not happy with his supposed banOhio State athletic director Ross Bjork told a reporter on Tuesday that there was no ban, and a university spokesperson explained that only Fox’s main broadcast team was allowed inside the stadium.“They informed us that David Portnoy is not part of their ‘main desk’ crew,” a representative said in a statement. “Ohio State did not ban anyone from our stadium.”As a result of the exclusion, the “Barstool College Football Show,” which was supposed to travel with “Big Noon Kickoff” on select dates, will no longer take place at Ohio State this weekend.Dave Portnoy talked about his supposed ban on social media. The Michigan alum has often mocked Ohio State and coach Ryan Day, especially during Michigan’s recent winning streak in the rivalry.“[FOX] definitely got put in a weird spot,” Portnoy said. “How could anybody see that cryin’ Ryan Day and Ohio State would be this soft? I mean, they got a big game vs. Texas coming up, a game I’m rooting for. I’m rooting for the Big Ten.&quot;But Michigan has just broken Ohio State. They wake up, they think about Michigan. They go to sleep, they think about Michigan.”According to a secondary source, Fox expected trouble between Dave Portnoy and Ohio State from the start, and their original plans never included Portnoy in the stadium.