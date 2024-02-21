Top 12 teams likely to find spot in 2025 College Football Playoff as 5+7 format comes into effect ft. FSU

The College Football Playoff is officially set to expand to 12 teams next season after ten years with the four-team format. The five highest-ranked conference champions, plus the next seven highest-ranked teams, as determined by the College Football Playoff Selection Committee, will reach the postseason. Take a look at the 12 teams most likely to reach the postseason next season.

12 teams most likely to find a spot in the 2025 College Football Playoff

#1: Georgia Bulldogs

The Georgia Bulldogs fell short of a College Football Playoff appearance in 2023 after back-to-back national championships. The Bulldogs have reached the postseason three times since the inaugural 2014 season, reaching the title game in each appearance and winning the two aforementioned national titles.

#2: Ohio State Buckeyes

The Ohio State Buckeyes also fell short of a College Football Playoff appearance in 2023 following a late-season loss to the eventual-national champion Michigan Wolverines. The Buckeyes have reached the postseason five times since the inaugural 2014 season, reaching the title game twice and winning one national title.

#3: Alabama Crimson Tide

The Alabama Crimson Tide will be without Nick Saban in 2024, however, they figure to remain a powerhouse. The Crimson Tide have reached the postseason eight times since the inaugural 2014 season, reaching the title game six times and winning three national titles, all College Football Playoff records.

#4: Florida State Seminoles

The Florida State Seminoles were, arguably, the biggest snub of the four-team era as they failed to reach the postseason in 2023 despite finishing the season undefeated as ACC Champions. The Seminoles have reached the postseason just once, in the inaugural season of the College Football Playoff, failing to reach the national title.

#5: Texas Longhorns

The Texas Longhorns will move to the SEC in 2024, however, they should remain in postseason contention. The Longhorns reached the postseason for the first time in 2023, however, they failed to reach the national title.

#6: Clemson Tigers

The Clemson Tigers have missed out on the last three postseasons but could benefit from the expanded field. The Tigers have reached the postseason six times since the inaugural 2014 season, reaching the title game four times and winning two national titles.

#7: Oregon Ducks

The Oregon Ducks will lose Bo Nix to the 2024 NFL Draft, however, unlike the Michigan Wolverines and Washington Huskies, they will retain head coach Dan Lanning. The Ducks have reached the postseason just once, in the inaugural season of the College Football Playoff, falling to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the national title.

#8: Notre Dame Fighting Irish

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish should benefit from the expanded field. The Fighting Irish have reached the postseason twice since the inaugural 2014 season, failing to reach the national title.

#9: Penn State Nittany Lions

The Penn State Nittany Lions have never reached the postseason, however, they could be the biggest winners of the expanded field. The Nittany Lions are consistently ranked among the top-12 teams in the nation and should be in the mix all season.

#10: Ole Miss Rebels

The Ole Miss Rebels are yet another team that has never reached the postseason. That could change with the expanded field, however, as the Rebels should remain in the hunt throughout the season.

#11: Utah Utes

The Utah Utes have also never reached the postseason in the ten years of the four-team format. They will be getting quarterback Cameron Rising back for a seventh season and could win a wide-open Big 12.

#12: Tulane Green Wave

With the fall of the Pac-12, a non-Power Five team will claim one of the five postseason spots awarded to conference winners. The Tulane Green Wave have had the most sustained success over the past two seasons and got the nod to reach their first postseason.