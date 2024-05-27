Top 2025 class prospect & Ohio state commit Na'eem Offord makes unofficial visit to Dan Lanning's Oregon Ducks

According to 247Sports' Tom Loy, Ohio State commit Na'eem Offord is set for an unofficial visit to Dan Lanning’s Oregon this weekend. This visit shows the Ducks' ambition to sway him from his commitment to Ohio State.

Offord, a 6-foot-1, 175-pound talent from Birmingham, Alabama, has been committed to the Buckeyes since February 4. His impressive ranking as the No. 7 overall prospect and No. 3 cornerback in the class of 2025 highlights his value.

Additionally, On3 Industry Rankings place Offord as the No. 1 player in Alabama. Despite his commitment to Ohio State, Na'eem Offord remains a prime target for many top programs, including Alabama, Auburn and Miami.

If Offord stays with the Buckeyes, he will join fellow five-star commit Devin Sanchez in Columbus, along with other defensive back commits, four-star DeShawn Stewart and three-star Cody Haddad.

Meanwhile, Oregon's Dan Lanning is still on the hunt for his first cornerback commit in the 2025 class. Although the Ducks haven't secured a five-star cornerback yet, they do have a commitment from five-star wide receiver Dallas Wilson for the 2025 class.

Na'eem Offord quashes rumors amid recruiting shakeup

The Ohio State Buckeyes are navigating a turbulent recruitment period, having recently lost a commitment from 2025 four-star cornerback Blake Woodby.

Despite this setback, the Buckeyes’ 2025 class still includes top talents such as five-star cornerbacks Devin Sanchez and Na'eem Offord, as well as three-star safeties DeShawn Stewart and Cody Haddad.

Sanchez and Offord, ranked as the top two cornerbacks in their class by 247Sports, position Ohio State to potentially field one of the strongest secondaries in the nation in 2025. However, for this to come to fruition, both players will need to live up to their five-star billing.

Amidst these developments, social media rumors surfaced on Tuesday, suggesting that Offord’s commitment to Ohio State might be wavering, linking him with programs like Oregon, Auburn and Alabama.

These rumors caused considerable concern among OSU supporters, especially following Woodby’s decommitment. However, Offord, a highly touted cornerback from Birmingham, Alabama, who committed to the Buckeyes on February 4, promptly addressed the rumors.

In a direct tweet, he provided some relief to anxious fans:

"So not true."

Offord’s performance over the past two seasons underscores his potential impact, with 30 tackles, five interceptions, four pass breakups and one sack to his name.

