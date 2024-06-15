Top 3 Arizona State college football players to watch out for ahead of 2024 season ft. Cameron Skattebo

The Arizona State Sun Devils did not have the best of seasons in 2023. In what was the first season for head coach Kenny Dillingham, the team struggled to perform well, ending with a record of 3-9.

The year 2023 was also the last season for the Sun Devils in the PAC-12. 2024 sees them start their journey in the Big 12 conference. They will hope to make a good impression in their new home.

To do this, the Sun Devils will need their talented players to rise to the occasion. Here are three such Arizona State players who could make a difference for their team.

Three Arizona State players to watch out for in 2024

Cameron Skattebo, Running Back

Cameron Skattebo was a key part of an Arizona State offense that struggled in 2023. Through the sole act of playing in the majority of games, he gave a sense of stability to an ever-changing offense.

During the 2023 season, Skattebo recorded 783 yards and scored nine touchdowns. This is a decrease in what he did in 2023, where he ran for 1,372.

Skattebo does have the potential to become a good running back. He will be going into his senior year in 2024. If the key players in the offense around him remain stable, he has the possibility to repeat or better what he did in 2022.

Trenton Bourget, Quarterback

The quarterback role for the Arizona State Sun Devils in 2023 could be described as like a revolving door. Firstly, Jaden Rashada was the starting QB, but he was injured early on in the season.

He was replaced by Drew Pyne, who only played one game before being replaced by Trenton Bourget. The latter started the remaining seven games of the season but struggled to do a lot in that position. In those seven games, he threw for 1,486 yards and scored one touchdown, with four interceptions.

Despite the struggles Bourget had last year, he is in contention for the starting quarterback role this year. This is because both Rashada and Pyne have transferred out of the program and gone to far bigger ones in Georgia and Missouri, respectively.

If Bourget does get the starter job, he has the opportunity to develop as a player and potentially lead the Sun Devils to victory.

Shamari Simmons, Cornerback

Shamari Simmons was the high point of a Sun Devils side that struggled on both sides of the ball last season. 2023 was Simmons' first year with Arizona State, transferring from Austin Prey, an FCS school.

Simmons was able to immediately come into the team and thrive. He led the Sun Devils in tackles, recording 73 of them, with one interception and two forced fumbles. These performances led him to be described as the most valuable player of the whole team.

Expectations will be high for Simmons in what would be his senior year. If he is to have a repeat of the strong season experienced in 2023, not only will he help the Sun Devils defense, but could increase his draft stock. It could even potentially land him a spot in the NFL for the 2025 season.