Top 3 Big 12 QBs to watch out for in 2024 NFL draft ft. Kedon Slovis 

The 2024 NFL draft is set to begin in just two days as the Chicago Bears will be on the clock when things kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday. There has been plenty of focus on the players at the top of draft boards, with USC quarterback Caleb Williams projected to be the No. 1 pick.

The Big 12 also has some big names in the draft, with several quarterbacks up for grabs that could entice some franchises. Here's a closer look at the top three quarterbacks who have entered the 2024 NFL Draft from the Big 12.

Top 3 Big 12 QBs to watch out for in 2024 NFL draft

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#1. Kedon Slovis, BYU

Kedon Slovis is projected to be selected on Day 3 of the 2024 NFL draft, however, there is a possibility that he goes undrafted. The three-star prospect from the 2019 recruiting class has spent time under center for three different programs, most recently the BYU Cougars. He threw for 11,689 yards, 80 touchdowns and 39 interceptions while completing 64.5% of his passes across his college career.

Be the GM of your favorite team, use our free Mock Draft Simulator with trades

#2. John Rhys Plumlee, UCF

John Rhys Plumlee is projected to go undrafted in the 2024 NFL draft, however, there is a chance that he could wind up being a Day 3 pick. The three-star prospect from the 2019 recruiting class started his career with the Ole Miss Rebels before spending the past two seasons with the UCF Knights.

He has thrown for 5,838 yards, 34 touchdowns and 19 interceptions in college. Plumlee completed 61.1% of his passes while adding 2,556 rushing yards and 28 touchdowns on 453 carries.

#3. Emory Jones, Cincinnati

Emory Jones is projected to be an undrafted free agent in the 2024 NFL draft. The four-star prospect from the 2018 recruiting class spent time under center for three different programs, most recently the Cincinnati Bearcats.

He finished his collegiate career with 7,099 passing yards, 51 touchdowns and 28 interceptions. Jones completed 63.1% of his passes while adding 1,863 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns on 449 carries.