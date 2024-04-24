Top 3 Big 12 WRs who could go undrafted in 2024 NFL draft ft. Jordan Whittington 

The 2024 NFL draft is set to begin in just two days and the Chicago Bears will be on the clock when things kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday. There has been plenty of focus on the players at the top of draft boards, with USC quarterback Caleb Williams projected to be the No. 1 pick.

Here's a closer look at the top three wide receivers who could go undrafted in the 2024 NFL draft from the Big 12.

Top 3 Big 12 WRs who could go undrafted in 2024 NFL draft

#1. Jordan Whittington, Texas

Jordan Whittington is projected to be selected in the latter portion of Day 3 of the 2024 NFL draft, however, there is a possibility that he goes undrafted as well. The four-star prospect from the 2019 recruiting class spent his entire five-year collegiate career as a member of the Texas Longhorns, although he missed much of his first two years due to injury.

He finished his career with 1,757 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 141 receptions. Whittington added 76 rushing yards and one touchdown on seven carries.

#2. Drake Stoops, Oklahoma

Drake Stoops is projected to go undrafted in the 2024 NFL draft, however, there is a slim chance that he could wind up being a Day 3 pick. The three-star prospect from the 2018 recruiting class spent his entire six-year collegiate career as a member of the Oklahoma Sooners. He recorded 1,876 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns on 164 receptions, adding 56 rushing yards on 12 carries.

#3. Devin Carter, West Virginia

Devin Carter is also projected to be an undrafted free agent in the 2024 NFL draft. The three-star prospect from the 2018 recruiting class spent the first five years of his collegiate career as a member of the NC State Wolfpack before joining the West Virginia Mountaineers for his sixth and final season. He finished his collegiate career with 2,407 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns on 145 receptions.