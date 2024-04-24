Top 3 Big Ten WRs who could go undrafted in 2024 NFL draft ft. Isaiah Williams 

The 2024 NFL draft is set to begin in just two days and the Chicago Bears will be on the clock when things kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday. The quarterback-heavy draft class at the top of most draft boards has the likes of USC's Caleb Williams and LSU's Jayden Daniels getting drafted No. 1 and No. 2, respectively.

The Big Ten also has some big wide receivers who could get drafted, including Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michigan Wolverines' Cornelius Johnson. However, some WRs could find themselves without a team at the end of the draft.

Here's a look at the top three wide receivers who could go undrafted in the 2024 NFL draft from the Big Ten.

Top 3 Big Ten WRs who could go undrafted in 2024 NFL draft

#1. Isaiah Williams, Illinois

Isaiah Williams is projected to be selected in the latter portion of Day 3 of the 2024 NFL draft, however, there is a strong possibility that he goes undrafted as well. The four-star prospect from the 2019 recruiting class spent his entire five-year collegiate career as a member of the Illinois Fighting Illini, spending the first two years playing quarterback.

He finished his career with 2,304 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns on 213 receptions. Williams added 509 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 103 carries. He also threw for 445 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions while completing just 40.0% of his passes.

#2. Casey Washington, Illinois

Casey Washington is projected to go undrafted in the 2024 NFL draft, however, there is a slim chance that he could wind up being a Day 3 pick. The three-star prospect from the 2019 recruiting class spent his entire five-year collegiate career as a member of the Illinois Fighting Illini.

He recorded 1,508 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 122 receptions, adding 30 rushing yards and one touchdown on one carry.

#3. Jeshaun Jones, Maryland

Jeshaun Jones is also projected to be an undrafted free agent in the 2024 NFL draft. The three-star prospect from the 2018 recruiting class spent all six years of his collegiate career as a member of the Maryland Terrapins, however, he missed the 2019 after tearing his ACL.

He finished his collegiate career with 2,040 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns on 151 receptions. He also recorded 188 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries.

