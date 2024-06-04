Top 3 Clemson football players to watch out for in 2024 season ft Cade Klubnik and Phil Mafah 

The Clemson Tigers are coming into the 2024 college football season after going 9-4 in 2023. This was below what fans normally expect from a Dabo Swinney team.

Clemson will hope to return to its normal dominant self and have an exciting squad of players to achieve the goal. Which players should you be looking for this year?

Here are three Clemson players to look out for in the 2024 college football season

Three Clemson players to look out for in 2024

#1, Cade Klubnik, quarterback

Klubnik became the Tigers' starting quarterback in 2023 after the departure of DJ Uiagalelei. He had a decent 2023 season that was hindered by issues with the Clemson offensive line.

Last season, he recorded 2,844 passing yards with 19 touchdowns and nine interceptions with a completion rate of 63.9%. But these performances were not enough, as the Tigers lost important games to their conference rivals, and Klubnik could not bring Clemson to an ACC championship game appearance.

In 2024, expect Cade Klubnik to improve on his 2023 numbers. With a healthy offensive line, he might be able to lead the Tigers to an appearance in the College Football Playoff.

#2, Phil Mafah, running back

Phil Mafah has spent the last two seasons as the Clemson Tigers' second-best running back. He was the support to Will Shipley, but he still racked up a good amount of yardage.

In those two seasons, Mafah ran for 1,480 yards and scored 17 touchdowns. 2023 was a breakout season for him, dominating during the second half of the season. This was mostly seen during the Tigers' surprise victory over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, where Mafah recorded 186 yards and scored two touchdowns.

Now, with Will Shipley entering the NFL, Phil Mafah will become the program's main weapon at running back. He should be able to build on his previous two seasons and make the Tigers' running game dangerous.

#3, Peter Woods, defensive tackle

Peter Woods has been described as a generation talent, and it's easy to see why.

During his freshman season in 2023, Woods had 27 tackles and one forced fumble. He lived up to the high expectations of him, and his talent should only continue to develop.

Clemson lost many key players from their defense in the offseason, most notably Nate Wiggins and fellow defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro. These absences will weaken the defense, but having a player like Peter Woods will provide a good amount of strength and potential.