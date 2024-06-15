Top 3 Penn State college football players to watch out for ahead of 2024 season ft. Kaytron Allen and Drew Allar 

The Penn State Nittany Lions had a fairly successful 2023 season. They finished with a respectful 10-3 record, which would have given them a spot in the Big Ten championship game if they were not in the same division as the Michigan Wolverines.

This will not be a problem in 2024, as the Big Ten removes the divisions, giving the top two teams in the conference the spots in the championship game. If the Nittany Lions want to play in this game, they will need to have a squad with some very strong players.

Here are three Penn State players who could make a difference in 2024.

Three Penn State players to look out for in 2024

Kaytron Allen, Running Back

Kaytron Allen has been playing college football for two years, and both of them have been impressive. During the 2023 season, Allen led the Nittany Lions with 902 receiving yards and scored six touchdowns.

However, Allen can not be talked about on his own. The other member of Penn State's run game, Nicholas Singleton, needs to be mentioned as well. The two easily come together to form one of the best running games in all of college football, and it is something that head coach James Franklin is more than happy to use.

This sets up Allen for what could be a standout season, where he and Singleton could both run for over 1,000 yards this year.

Drew Allar, Quarterback

Drew Allar had his debut season for Penn State in 2023. He had some luck, throwing for 2,631 yards and scoring 25 touchdowns.

However, many have noted that Allar did not take many risks last year, and his play could hardly be described as "explosive." This could have been down to nerves from Allar or as a result of having a run game that was very effective.

Coming into 2024, Penn State will hope that Allar can have a repeat of the 2023 season form and that he takes some more risks and fights for every yard. They have given him many talented receivers, and now it is up to him to deliver.

Julian Fleming, Wide Receiver

One of the talented receivers that Drew Allar will have at his disposal is Julian Fleming. Fleming is a highly experienced wide receiver who will be playing his senior year with the Nittany Lions.

He spent the last three seasons with the Ohio State Buckeyes, working closely with Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka. This massive talent meant that Fleming struggled to start for the Buckeyes, so he decided to transfer to Penn State to gain play time and increase his draft stock.

When he did play, Fleming had some success. In 2022, he had 533 receiving yards and scored six touchdowns. This figure decreased to 270 yards in a disappointing 2023 season for him, but we should see a resurgence from Fleming at Penn State.