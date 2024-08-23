The Florida State Seminoles are set to kick off their 2024 season when they face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. While they will be two of eight teams in action on that day, the No. 10-ranked Seminoles will be the only program featured in the preseason AP Top 25 Poll to take the field.

Florida State will have a different look this season after having 10 players selected in the 2024 NFL draft, tied for the third-most of any program. Despite this, they will likely enter their season opener as heavy favorites.

Here's a closer look at three reasons the Seminoles should have no issues defeating the Yellow Jackets in their season opener.

Top 3 reasons why Florida State Seminoles could dominate over Georgia Tech in season opener

#1. There is a significant talent gap on both sides of the ball

While the Seminoles lost 10 players to the draft after finishing 13-1, they have done a tremendous job of retooling their roster in the offseason. Florida State added 23 players and 17 transfers and figure to be in contention for their second consecutive ACC Championship.

Meanwhile, Georgia Tech is coming off of a 7-6 season. They are expected to regress in 2024 as well, with a projected win total of 4.5 wins. While they may wind up better than projected, there is still a significant talent gap between the two teams.

#2. Mike Norvell is among the top coaches in the nation

Mike Norvell has proven that he is among the top coaches in the nation. After a 38-16 mark over four years leading the Memphis Tigers, he has led the Florida State Seminoles to a 31-17 record over the past four seasons. Notably, their record has improved in each year of his tenure. After finishing 3-6 in the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season, Florida State finished 13-1 last season.

#3. They will enter this season with a chip on their shoulder

Florida State became arguably the biggest snub in the history of the College Football Playoff last season. Despite finishing the regular season with a 13-0 record as ACC champions, they did not receive a postseason invitation.

The Seminoles became the first Power 5 program to finish undefeated and wind up outside of the playoff picture since the inception of the College Football Playoff in 2014. They will enter 2024 with a chip on their shoulder and could make a statement in their season opener.

