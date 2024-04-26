Top 4 Alabama players on Detroit Lions squad after Brad Holmes trades up in 2024 NFL Draft ft. Terrion Arnold

The Detroit Lions were the third team to trade up in the 2024 NFL Draft as they moved up five spots to select Alabama Crimson Tide cornerback Terrion Arnold with the 24th overall pick. It marks the third consecutive season in which general manager Brad Holmes has selected a player from Alabama in the first round. Take a look at the top-four Crimson Tide players on the Lions' roster.

Top 4 Alabama players on Detroit Lions after Brad Holmes trades up in 2024 NFL Draft

#1: Jahmyr Gibbs, running back

The Detroit Lions selected Jahmyr Gibbs with the 12th overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. He had a great rookie season as he finished with 945 rushing yards and ten touchdowns on 182 carries. Gibbs added 52 receptions for 316 yards and one touchdown. He was named a Pro Bowler.

#2: Brian Branch, safety

Brian Branch was selected 45th overall - in the second round - of the 2023 NFL Draft. He recorded 74 total tackles, 7.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sacks, three interceptions, one forced fumble and one defensive touchdown in his rookie season.

#3: Jameson Williams, wide receiver

The Detroit Lions made Jameson Williams the 12th overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. He did not make his professional debut until Week 13 due to a torn ACL suffered in the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship. Williams caught just one pass for a 41-yard touchdown. He began his second season sidelined due to a suspension for violating the league's gambling rules.

Williams made his season debut in Week 5 and appeared in 12 games. He finished the season with 354 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 24 receptions. He also had three carries for 29 yards and one touchdown.

#4: Terrion Arnold, cornerback

Terrion Arnold became the fourth player to join the Detroit Lions after they made him the 24th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. He will join Brian Branch, his former college teammate, in the secondary. Arnold will look to help a passing defense that struggled last season - despite finishing 12-5 in the regular season. Detroit allowed the sixth-most passing yards and passing touchdowns in 2023.