Top 4 celebrities in attendance for Ohio State vs Notre Dame CFP national championship

The Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta set the stage for an epic showdown on Monday night as the Ohio State Buckeyes faced the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship. In the previous four-team CFP format, neither the No. 7 Fighting Irish (14-1) nor the No. 8 Buckeyes (13-2) would have made the playoffs. But with the expanded bracket, two of the most storied programs in college football history went head-to-head for the title.

At halftime, Ohio State led 21-7, and the Buckeyes were the clear favorites to win outright. While the game unfolded, several high-profile celebrities were spotted at midfield, supporting the Buckeyes.

#Bryce Harper

The Philadelphia Phillies star cheered on the Buckeyes, adding a baseball icon to the night’s football festivities.

#LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar, along with his former St. Vincent-St. Mary (Irish) teammates Maverick Carter and Sian Cotton, rooted for the Buckeyes, showcasing their Ohio pride.

#Maverick Carter and Sian Cotton

LeBron’s high school teammates joined him in rallying behind the Buckeyes, reminiscing about their shared roots and allegiance.

Nonetheless, the Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley Jr. represented Ohio State in Memphis, showing his loyalty ahead of his own game.

Basketball player for LDLC ASVEL in the French LNB Pro A- David Lighty repped Ohio State from across the Atlantic, proving Buckeye pride knows no boundaries.

This championship was a gathering of stars from across the sports world united by their love for Ohio State football.

LeBron James narrates Ohio State's championship game trailer

LeBron James narrated Ohio State's championship game trailer, Ohio Against The World. In the powerful hype video shared on Saturday, James drew parallels between the Buckeyes' journey and their eight championship appearances.

“They wrote us off and every time we kept writing," LeBron said. "The pen is in our hands and we are writing our championship chapter."

The trailer, titled Vol. 16: Chapter of Champions, features highlights from Ohio State's College Football Playoff victories over Tennessee, Oregon, and Texas. As the video builds to its climax, James delivers a stirring statement:

"It is what it always will be: Ohio Against the World," James said. "Our story is unfinished. Our story has one last chapter to write — the Chapter of Champions."

This a fitting rallying cry from one of Ohio’s greatest, as the Buckeyes look to etch their names into history.

