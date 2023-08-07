Top 5 Alabama Crimson Tide running backs in NFL in 2023 ft. Josh Jacobs, Derrick Henry and more

The Alabama Crimson Tide consistently send talent to the NFL, particularly at the running back position. Nick Saban's program has delivered quality players to the league for close to 16 years now, and like always, it's the offensive players that take the limelight.

Here's a look at the five best running backs that played college football at the University of Alabama and are now running the roost in the NFL.

#5 - Jahmyr Gibbs

Jahmyr Gibbs joined the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets as a four-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class. He transferred to the Alabama Crimson Tide ahead of the 2022 season. Gibbs finished his college career with 2132 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns on 383 carries. He added 103 receptions for 1212 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.

He was named a second-team All-American and first-team All-ACC in 2021. Gibbs was named second-team All-SEC in 2022.

The Detroit Lions selected Jahmyr Gibbs 12th overall in the 2023 NFL draft. While he has not played a down in the NFL, he figures to receive more playing time in 2023 than any remaining Alabama Crimson Tide running back.

#4 - Brian Robinson

Brian Robinson joined the Alabama Crimson Tide as a four-star prospect in the 2017 recruiting class. He split touches during the first four years of his five-year career, finishing with 2704 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns on 545 carries.

Robinson added 52 receptions for 446 receiving yards and two touchdowns. He was named first-team All-SEC in 2021 while helping Alabama to national championships in 2017 and 2020.

The Washington Commanders selected Robinson 98th overall in the 2022 NFL draft. He played in just 12 games as a rookie after being shot in the offseason. Robinson ran for 797 yards and two touchdowns on 205 carries. He added nine receptions for 60 receiving yards and one touchdown. He was named a Pro Bowler in 2021.

#3 - Najee Harris

Najee Harris joined the Alabama Crimson Tide as a five-star prospect in the 2017 recruiting class. He split touches during the first two years of his four-year career, as he finished with 3843 rushing yards and 46 touchdowns on 638 carries. Harris added 80 receptions for 781 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns.

He was named a unanimous All-American and first-team All-SEC in 2020 while being named second-team All-SEC in 2019. Harris also won the 2020 Doak Walker Award and helped the Crimson Tide to national championships in 2017 and 2020.

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Najee Harris 24th overall in the 2021 NFL draft. He has run for 2234 yards and 14 touchdowns on 579 carries in his two-year career. Harris has added 115 receptions for 696 receiving yards and six touchdowns. He was named a Pro Bowler in 2021.

#2 - Derrick Henry

Derrick Henry joined the Alabama Crimson Tide as a five-star prospect in the 2013 recruiting class. He split touches during the first two years of his three-year career. Henry finished with 3591 rushing yards and 42 touchdowns on 602 carries. He added 17 receptions for 285 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Henry won the Heisman Trophy, Maxwell Award, Doak Walker Award and Walter Camp Award in 2015 while helping the Alabama Crimson Tide win the national championship. He was named a unanimous All-American, SEC Offensive Player of the Year and first-team All-SEC.

The Tennessee Titans selected Derrick Henry 45th overall in the 2016 NFL draft. He has run for 8335 yards and 78 touchdowns on 1750 carries in his seven-year career. Henry has added 127 receptions for 1244 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

He has been named a Pro Bowler three times and an All-Pro twice. Henry has led the league in rushing yards and touchdowns twice. He was named the 2020 NFL Offensive Player of the Year.

#1 - Josh Jacobs

Josh Jacobs joined the Alabama Crimson Tide as a four-star prospect in the 2016 recruiting class. He split touches during his three-year career, finishing with 1491 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns on 251 carries.

Jacobs added 48 receptions for 571 receiving yards and five touchdowns. He was named the MVP of the 2018 SEC Championship Game while helping Alabama win the national championship in 2017.

The Las Vegas Raiders selected Josh Jacobs 24th overall in the 2019 NFL draft. He has run for 4740 yards and 40 touchdowns on 1072 carries in his four-year career. Jacobs has added 160 receptions for 1152 receiving yards.

He has been named a Pro Bowler twice and was a first-team All-Pro in 2022 as he led the league in rushing yards. Jacobs won the inaugural Jim Brown Award as the league's leading rusher.