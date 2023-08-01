Top 5 best college football fans in 2023 feat. LSU Tigers, Michigan Wolverines and more

College football fans are known for being some of the loudest, rowdiest fans in sports.

With the 2023 college football season less than one month away, here is a closer look at the five best fanbases in the sport:

#1. LSU Tigers

The LSU Tigers play at Tiger Stadium, which has a seating capacity of 102,231 and is consistently packed, regardless of how well the team is playing. Notably, Tiger Stadium is the seventh-largest stadium in the world, the fifth-largest stadium in college football and the second-largest stadium in the SEC.

It opened in 1924 and is nicknamed 'Death Valley'. ESPN named Tiger Stadium the loudest stadium in 2007 and the NCAA also did so in 2013. Tigers fans have shown that they are very loud, giving LSU a significant advantage at home. They are currently 398-144-18 at Tiger Stadium, with a .727 win percentage.

#2. Ohio State Buckeyes

The Ohio State Buckeyes play at Ohio Stadium, which has a seating capacity of 102,780 and is also consistently packed. Ohio Stadium is the fifth-largest stadium in the world, the third-largest stadium in college football and the third-largest stadium in the Big Ten.

It opened in 1922 and is nicknamed 'The Horseshoe'. The Buckeyes are currently 473-112-19 at Ohio Stadium, with a .799 win percentage. Their passionate fan base is loud and proud, cheering the team on despite the situation.

#3. Michigan Wolverines

The Michigan Wolverines play at Michigan Stadium, which has a seating capacity of 107,601 and is also consistently packed. Michigan Stadium is the third-largest stadium in the world, the largest stadium in college football and the largest stadium in the Big Ten.

It opened in 1927 and is nicknamed 'The Big House'. The Wolverines are currently 452-133-17 at Michigan Stadium, with a .765 win percentage.

#4. Alabama Crimson Tide

The Alabama Crimson Tide play at Bryant-Denny Stadium, which has a seating capacity of 100,077 and is also consistently packed. The Bryant-Denny Stadium is the 10th-largest stadium in the world, the eighth-largest stadium in college football and the fourth-largest stadium in the SEC.

It opened in 1929 and does not have a nickname. The Crimson Tide are currently 306-54-3 at Bryant-Denny Stadium, with a .847 win percentage.

#5. Clemson Tigers

The Clemson Tigers play at Memorial Stadium, which has a seating capacity of 81,500 and is also consistently packed. Memorial Stadium is the 32nd-largest stadium in the world, the 14th-largest stadium in college football and the largest stadium in the ACC.

It opened in 1942 and is nicknamed 'Death Valley'. The Tigers are currently 334-103-7 at Memorial Stadium, with a .760 win percentage.

Each historic college football program has a country-wide fan base that follows the team wherever they go, which is undoubtedly going to continue in the upcoming season.