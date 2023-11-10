Top 5 Billy Napier replacements if coach leaves Florida

Billy Napier has struggled since taking over the Florida Gators. UF is just 11-11 overall and 6-8 in Southeastern Conference play in his two seasons. Furthermore, there's a strong possibility that Florida will finish under .500 for the second consecutive season as the 5-4 team will face three ranked opponents to conclude their regular-season schedule.

There have been talks that Napier's seat could get hotter if things don't turn around. While he would be owed 85% of his remaining contract if he is not brought back, there's the possibility that the Gators decide to move in a different direction.

Take a look at five candidates to replace Napier below.

Top 5 candidates to replace Billy Napier

#1, Mike Elko

Mike Elko has done a tremendous job since taking over the Duke Blue Devils ahead of last season. He has led the Blue Devils to a 15-7 record after they finished just 5-18 the previous two seasons. While he received a contract extension that reportedly pays him $3.5 million annually ahead of this season, the Florida Gators are paying Billy Napier more than double that amount annually.

#2, Kalen DeBoer

Kalen DeBoer would likely be atop the list if the fifth-ranked Washington Huskies (9-0) weren't playing such great football.

Like Billy Napier and Mike Elko, DeBoer took over his current role ahead of last season. He has led the Huskies to a 20-2 record. While he makes just $4.2 million per year, he will likely be offered an extension with a pay increase following the season. If there is any indication he could leave Washington, however, the Gators could be among the long list of suitors.

#3, Luke Fickell

Luke Fickell has not matched the success he found leading the Cincinnati Bearcats in his first season leading the Wisconsin Badgers. Unlike the other coaches on the list, Fickell is among the highest-paid coaches, earning $7.6 million per year. The Florida Gators could, however, increase that amount if they choose to do so.

#4, Glenn Schumann

Glenn Schumann is the only candidate listed who has never been a head coach.

The Georgia Bulldogs defensive coordinator has, however, won six national championships, dating to his time as a student assistant with the Alabama Crimson Tide. Schumann could very well receive a head-coaching opportunity following the season, and the Florida Gators would be wise to give him a call if they move on from Billy Napier.

#5, Urban Meyer

Urban Meyer spent six seasons leading the Florida Gators, who won two national championships during that span. While a reunion may seem unlikely, there are rumors that Meyer could be eyeing a return to coaching. Although he has denied that, the Gators should at least give him a call to gauge his true interest.