Top 5 Clark Lea replacements if Vanderbilt head coach leaves the Commodores ft Glenn Schumann, Ed Orgeron and more

Clark Lea and the Vanderbilt Commodores have taken a step back this season as they finished 2-10 after compiling a 5-7 record last season. Overall, Lea has led the Commodores to a 9-27 record in three seasons. Their struggles have been especially glaring in SEC play, where Vanderbilt is just 2-22 under Lea, including two 0-8 seasons.

Although his job seems safe at the moment, there is always the possibility that the Commodores look to make a change due to their struggles. Let's take a look at five candidates who can potentially replace Lea.

Top 5 candidates to replace Clark Lea

#1: Glenn Schumann

While Glenn Schumann has never been a head coach, he has won a total of six national championships dating back to his time as a student assistant with the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Georgia Bulldogs defensive coordinator will likely have plenty of interest in the upcoming coaching cycle. If the Vanderbilt Commodores decide to move on from Clark Lea, Schumann should be at the top of their list.

#2: Ed Orgeron

Ed Orgeron has not coached since reaching a mutual agreement to part ways with the LSU Tigers following the 2021 season. Despite this, he has had success in the SEC and has shown that he can build a winner. While he may look to hold out for a better job, Orgeron was just 11-11 over his past two seasons leading the Tigers and could likely be enticed by a hefty payday and the ability to coach in the SEC.

#3: Chris Petersen

Chris Petersen's interest in returning to the coaching ranks is unclear. However, the Vanderbilt Commodores would be wise to give him a call. Petersen led the Boise State Broncos and Washington Huskies to a combined 147-38 record over 14 seasons. He would be a great candidate to right the ship if the Commodores move on from Clark Lea.

#4: Gus Malzahn

Gus Malzahn has had success in the SEC, leading the Auburn Tigers to a 68-35 record during his time as their head coach. While he is currently leading the UCF Knights, they were just 3-6 in their first season of Big 12 play. If the Vanderbilt Commodores move on from Clark Lea, they should check if the chance to return to the SEC would interest Malzahn.

#5: Gary Patterson

Gary Patterson has plenty of experience after leading the TCU Horned Frogs to an 181-79 record over 22 seasons in the role. After attempting to go the route of hiring a young, first-time coach in Clark Lea, the Vanderbilt Commodores could turn to an experienced coach to turn things around.