Top 5 college football rosters with the most potential in 2024 ft. Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and more

The college football offseason is in full swing as teams look to emerge as title contenders in 2024, which will mark the first season of the College Football Playoff expanding to 12 teams. Here's a look at the five teams that have possibly done the best job at recruiting and building their roster over the past five seasons.

Top 5 college football rosters with the most potential in 2024

#1: Alabama Crimson Tide

The Alabama Crimson Tide has done a tremendous job recruiting over the past five seasons. They have not had a recruiting class ranked lower than second in the nation over that span and have compiled a 74-9 record over the past six seasons, which includes a 45-5 record in SEC play. The Crimson Tide have appeared in three title games, winning one.

#2: Georgia Bulldogs

The Georgia Bulldogs have had just one recruiting class ranked lower than third in the nation over the past five years. They have compiled a 73-9 record over the past six seasons, which includes a 45-4 record in SEC play. The Bulldogs have appeared in two title games, winning both.

#3: Ohio State Buckeyes

The Ohio State Buckeyes have not had a recruiting class ranked outside of the top five in the nation over the past five years. They have compiled a 66-9 record over the past six seasons, which includes a 46-4 record in Big Ten play. The Buckeyes have appeared in one title game, however, they fell short and remain in pursuit of their first championship since 2014.

#4: LSU Tigers

The LSU Tigers have had just one recruiting class ranked lower than seventh in the nation over the past five years. They have compiled a 56-22 record over the past six seasons, which includes a 33-17 record in SEC play. The Tigers have appeared in one title game and emerged victorious.

#5: Texas Longhorns

The Texas Longhorns have had just one recruiting class ranked lower than eighth in the nation over the past five years. They have compiled a 50-26 record over the past six seasons, which includes a 34-19 record in Big 12 play. The Longhorns have not had the same success as the previous four teams.

While the first three programs are perennial contenders and the LSU Tigers have claimed a national title, Texas made their first College Football Playoff appearance last season. They are still looking to reach the title game for the first time in the College Football Playoff era.