Top 5 college programs for Chase Herbstreit: Where will Zak Herbstreit's younger brother play college football?

Chase Herbstreit has plenty of family ties to the Ohio State Buckeyes, as his older brother Zak Herbstreit is currently a tight end on the roster. Furthermore, his father, Kirk Herbstreit, and grandfather, Jim Herbstreit, both played for the Buckeyes.

Chase is currently an unranked prospect in the 2025 recruiting class. While he has played just seven games of high school football, the youngest Herbstreit is set to spend his summer visiting several programs. Speaking with Chad Simmons of On3 Sports, he stated:

"I will be at Michigan on June 7, then at Ohio State on June 8. After that, I will be at Penn State on June 11, Notre Dame on June 15, Georgia on June 20 and I think I will be at Alabama on June 21. It will be a busy month of June and I am excited about getting to learn how I can get better on and off the field. These schools know what it takes to be successful, so it will be great to work with them and learn from them at the camps."

While Chase would like to follow in the family's footsteps and play for the Ohio State Buckeyes, he noted that he is looking for the opportunity to play college football anywhere. He added that the Kentucky Wildcats and Notre Dame Fighting Irish have shown him the most interest thus far. Chase still has two years of high school remaining, giving him plenty of time to make his decision.

What did Kirk Herbstreit say about Zak Herbstreit's hospitalization?

Kirk Herbstreit is one of the biggest names in college football, as he has been a staple on ESPN's College GameDay. His son Zak Herbstreit, who is a tight end for the Ohio State Buckeyes, was recently hospitalized. The elder Herbstreit gave an update on his son's status, tweeting:

"My son Zak is in the hospital and wanted me to send this note out. I just wanted to add how much we appreciate so many people reaching out concerned about his well being. He has a long journey ahead of him.

"I have had a bit of a setback these past couple of weeks. Not feeling right. Culminated with tests results this past Friday that forced me into the hospital. I have some of the best cardiologists looking after me, and I am beyond appreciative. We are doing a number of tests and conjuring a plan to ensure that I will be able to be back to feeling normal again. I appreciate the overwhelming support over the past couple of days. I am feeling good and hope to be out of the hospital soon."

Check out Kirk Herbstreit's update regarding Zak Herbstreit below:

Kirk Herbstreit @KirkHerbstreit



It is unclear what led to Zak Herbstreit's hospitalization. However, his reference to a cardiologist hints that it could be a heart issue. Furthermore, Zak's status for the 2023 season remains unclear at the moment.

