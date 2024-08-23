Top 5 commercials where Nick Saban showed off his acting skills ft. former HC eating cookie off the ground

By Caleb Gebrewold
Modified Aug 23, 2024 02:55 GMT
Nick Saban spent 17 seasons leading the Alabama Crimson Tide, winning six championships before retiring after the 2023 season. During his time leading Alabama, Saban was considered the face of college football and appeared in many commercials.

Here's a look at the top five commercials featuring the future College Football Hall of Famer below.

#1. College Gameday 'Little Debbies' commercial

Nick Saban has been a fixture on television for more than a decade. One of his more iconic commercials came back when he was fresh off his second national title—and first with the Alabama Crimson Tide.

He revealed his gameday tradition is two Little Debbies and a cup of coffee before dropping the snack on the floor yet still eating it.

youtube-cover

#2. Aflac 'The Visit' commercial

Some of Nick Saban's most memorable commercials have been with Aflac. He pitched a couple to join the insurance company as if he were a collegiate recruit, including flashing off his hands filled with rings.

Many assumed that he likely took a similar approach with high school prospects, as he consistently brought in loaded recruiting classes.

youtube-cover

#3. Nick Saban's Coca-Cola bottle

SEC Shorts has run many sketches since making its debut in 2014. One of the most interesting of those stories came in 2017 when they released a skit from the perspective of Nick Saban's Coca-Cola bottle.

The clip begins with the bottle sharing how they wound up on the legendary head coach's podium before acknowledging the hard times caused by him never drinking out of the bottle.

The bottle goes through a whirlwind of jealousy, as Saban drinks from other bottles, and pain after losing his family. He eventually realizes that the former Alabama Crimson Tide leader viewed him as his equal.

youtube-cover

#4. Aflac 'GOAT' commercial with Deion Sanders

Nick Saban and Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders have collaborated on several Aflac commercials. While most of these commercials have been memorable, perhaps none trumps the introduction of a goat.

Saban is widely considered the greatest coach of all time, while Sanders is considered among the greatest athletes of all time.

youtube-cover

#5. College Gameday commercial with Mack Brown

Fresh off of his second national title and first leading the Alabama Crimson Tide, Nick Saban and then-Texas Longhorns head coach Mack Brown appeared in a College Gameday commercial.

The two were playing Jenga before College Gameday host Rece Davis came over, causing the blocks to fall. Saban proceeds to push all of the blocks off the table as Brown pulls out a Hungry Hungry Hippos board.

youtube-cover

