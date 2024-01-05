Top 5 controversial calls by refs in the College Football Playoff era

The College Football Playoff has, by most accounts, been a massive success since its inception in 2014. The postseason format is expected to become even more popular next season as the field expands from four to 12 teams. That doesn't mean, however, that the playoff has been without controversy.

Nearly every season, there is at least one team that feels that it got the short end of the stick due to an error by the officiating crew. Here's a look at the five most controversial calls by referees in the College Football Playoff era.

#1: Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Michigan Wolverines

The Alabama Crimson Tide were eliminated from the College Football Playoff as they suffered a 27-20 overtime loss to the Michigan Wolverines in the 2024 Rose Bowl. The game was not without controversy, however, as a missed running into the kicker call would have given Alabama a new set of downs.

While the missed call happened early in the game, it may have prevented the Crimson Tide from getting points, and thus, having a lead at the end of regulation.

#2: Michigan Wolverines vs. TCU Horned Frogs

There were two controversial moments in the Michigan Wolverines' 51-45 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs in the 2022 Fiesta Bowl.

The first came when Wolverines wide receiver Roman Wilson had a second-quarter touchdown overturned and ruled down at the 1-yard line, despite not possessing the ball until he was in the end zone. Michigan did not score on the drive after fumbling the ball away on the next play.

Later in the game, the officials reviewed a call for targeting on fourth down and deemed the play legal despite TCU's defender lowering his helmet. The play resulted in a turnover on downs, allowing the Horned Frogs to kneel the ball and run out the clock.

#3: Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Georgia Bulldogs

The Ohio State Buckeyes suffered a very controversial moment in their 42-41 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2022 Peach Bowl. Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was knocked out of the game late in the third quarter with his team ahead 35-24.

Bulldogs safety Javon Bullard was initially called for targeting, which would have placed the ball on the 1-yard line; however, the call was overturned. Ohio State settled for a field goal and failed to find the end zone for the remainder of the game in Harrison Jr.'s absence.

#4: Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Clemson Tigers

The Ohio State Buckeyes had two calls go against them in their 29-23 loss to the Clemson Tigers in the 2019 Fiesta Bowl. The first came in the second quarter when Shaun Wade was ejected for targeting despite what appeared to be a legal sack against Trevor Lawrence.

The second play game in the third quarter with the Buckeyes down 21-16. Lawrence appeared to complete a pass to Justyn Ross before Jeff Okudah forced a fumble, which Jordan Fuller scooped up and returned for a touchdown that would have given the Buckeyes the lead. Instead, the play was overturned and ruled an incomplete pass.

#5: Georgia Bulldogs vs. Alabama Crimson Tide

The Georgia Bulldogs had one of the most obvious calls go against them in their 26-23 overtime loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2018 College Football Playoff national championship game. Leading 13-0 in the third quarter, Bulldogs wide receiver Tyler Simmons appeared to perfectly time the snap to block the punt, setting Georgia up with great field position.

Instead, he was ruled offsides despite being onsides, giving the Crimson Tide another chance to punt the ball. If the correct call was made, the Bulldogs have great field position and are likely able to avoid overtime.