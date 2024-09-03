Only eight teams were in action as the 2024 college football season got underway in Week 0. This past weekend marked the season opener for much of the rest of the college football world. While the No.10-ranked Florida State Seminoles fell to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets to open the season, there were no such upsets in Week 1. The only three losses suffered by ranked teams came against ranked opponents.

Several teams dominated defensively to open the season. Take a look at the top five defenses to watch in Week 2 of the 2024 college football season.

Top 5 defensive units in Week 2 of 2024 college football season

#1: Georgia Bulldogs

The No.1-ranked Georgia Bulldogs put forth a dominant performance on defense in Week 1. They kept the No.14-ranked Clemson Tigers out of the end zone, holding them to just 188 total yards in a 34-3 blowout. The Bulldogs will face a much weaker opponent in Week 2 as they host the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles, who play in the FCS. Look for their defense to continue to dominate.

#2: Ohio State Buckeyes

The No.2-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes were elite defensively in their Week 1 52-6 blowout win against the Akron Zips. They did not allow a touchdown, forced three turnovers and allowed just 177 yards of total offense. Ohio State should have another strong game against the Western Michigan Broncos.

#3: Alabama Crimson Tide

The No.5-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide pitched a shutout in Week 1, defeating the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers 63-0. They forced two turnovers and allowed just 145 yards of total offense. Look for them to keep it up against the South Florida Bulls.

#4: Notre Dame Fighting Irish

The No.7-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish went to Kyle Field and silenced a raucous home crowd as they defeated the No.20-ranked Texas A&M Aggies 23-13. While they allowed a touchdown and over 200 yards of total offense unlike the previous three teams on this list, they forced two turnovers. More importantly, they will face a much weaker opponent in the Northern Illinois Huskies.

#5: Penn State Nittany Lions

The No.8-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions also went into a tough environment on the road and emerged victorious, defeating the West Virginia Mountaineers 34-12. They also allowed a touchdown and over 200 yards of total offense, however, they forced three turnovers. A Week 2 meeting with the Bowling Green Falcons should lead to more strong play from their defense.

