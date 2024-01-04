Top 5 Florida Gators who won a National Championship under Urban Meyer ft. Tim Tebow

The Florida Gators were able to win two National Championships during Urban Meyer's six-year stretch leading the program, taking home the title in both 2006 and 2008. Here's a look at the five best players who won a national title during Meyer's tenure.

5 Florida Gators who won a National Championship under Urban Meyer

#1: Tim Tebow

Tim Tebow is widely considered to be one of the greatest college football players of his generation. While he was not the starting quarterback during the first of two titles under Urban Meyer, Tebow played plenty as a rushing threat. All in all, he spent four seasons with the Florida Gators, winning two titles, including being named the BCS National Championship Game MVP in the latter title run.

Tebow was named the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner while finishing third in 2008 and fifth in 2009. He threw for 9,285 yards, 88 touchdowns and just 16 interceptions during his tenure with the Gators.

Tebow completed 66.4% of his passes while adding 2,947 rushing yards and 57 touchdowns on 692 carries. He was selected 25th overall in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft.

#2: Percy Harvin

Percy Harvin is widely considered one of the most dynamic college football players of all time. He spent three seasons as a member of the Florida Gators, winning two titles and being named a first-team All-American twice.

Harvin recorded 1,929 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns on 133 receptions while adding 1,852 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns on 194 carries. He was selected 22nd overall in the first round of the 2009 NFL Draft.

#3: Brandon Spikes

Brandon Spikes spent four seasons with the Florida Gators, winning two titles and being named as a consensus All-American twice.

Spikes recorded 307 tackles, 31.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, six interceptions, one forced fumble, nine passes defended and four defensive touchdowns. He was selected 62nd overall in the second round of the 2010 NFL Draft.

#4: Carlos Dunlap

Carlos Dunlap spent three seasons with the Florida Gators, winning one title.

Dunlap recorded 84 tackles, 26.0 tackles for loss, 19.5 sacks, one forced fumble and seven passes defended. He was selected 54th overall in the second round of the 2010 NFL Draft.

#5: Joe Haden

Joe Haden spent three seasons with the Florida Gators, winning one title and being named as a unanimous All-American once.

Haden recorded 218 tackles, 9.0 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, eight interceptions, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and 42 passes defended. He was selected seventh overall in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft.

Honorable mention: Maurkice Pouncey, Mike Pouncey, Aaron Hernandez