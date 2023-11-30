Josh Heupel and the Tennessee Volunteers have taken a step back this season, as they are 8-4 thus far after finishing 2022 with an 11-2 record. Overall, Heupel has led the Volunteers to a 26-12 record in three seasons, after finishing his three-year stretch leading the UCF Knights with a 28-8 record.

While he has a $9 million annual salary leading Tennessee, that has not stopped Heupel from being linked to other vacancies. Take a look at five coaches to replace him if he does leave the Volunteers.

Top 5 candidates to replace Josh Heupel

#1: Glenn Schumann

While Glenn Schumann has never been a head coach, he has had plenty of success as an assistant.

The Georgia Bulldogs defensive coordinator has won a total of six national championships dating back to his time as a student assistant with the Alabama Crimson Tide.

He will likely have plenty of interest in the upcoming coaching cycle. If Josh Heupel does decide to leave the Tennessee Volunteers, it would be wise to give Schumann a call.

#2: Gus Malzahn

Gus Malzahn is another strong candidate to take over as coach of the Tennessee Volunteers if Josh Heupel departs.

Malzahn has plenty of experience coaching in the SEC, leading the Auburn Tigers to a 68-35 record over eight seasons. While he earns $4 million in his current role, the volunteers could easily increase his pay.

#3: Kalen DeBoer

Kalen DeBoer would likely be at the top of the list if the Washington Huskies weren't College Football Playoff contenders. He took over his current role ahead of last season and has led the Huskies to a 23-2 record.

If Josh Heupel does decide to leave, however, the Tennessee Volunteers would be wise to give DeBoer a call and see if he would be willing to leave Washington for a pay raise and the opportunity to coach in the SEC.

#4: Urban Meyer

Urban Meyer's interest level in returning to the college football sidelines remains unclear; however, he has been linked to multiple vacancies over the past several months.

If Meyer does return, it will likely be to a big-time program. The Tennessee Volunteers would be wise to give the three-time national champion a call if their position opens up.

#5: Ed Orgeron

Ed Orgeron has not coached since reaching a mutual agreement to part ways with the LSU Tigers following the 2021 season. Despite this, he has had success in the SEC and has shown that he can build a winner.