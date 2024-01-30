Top 5 Kansas City Chiefs from Big 12 conference ahead of Super Bowl LVIII 

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to return to the Super Bowl for the fourth time in five seasons as they will face the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII. Ahead of the game in Las Vegas on Feb. 11, here's a look at the five best Chiefs players who played for a Big 12 program:

#1: Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes spent three seasons with the Texas Tech Red Raiders. He threw for 11,252 passing yards, 93 touchdowns and 29 interceptions. Mahomes completed 63.5% of his passes, while adding 845 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns on 308 carries.

He was selected No. 10 overall in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft by the Kansas City Chiefs. Mahomes has thrown for 28,424 passing yards, 219 touchdowns and 63 interceptions. He has completed 67.2% of his passes while adding 1,936 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns on 374 carries.

Mahomes has led the Chiefs to Super Bowl titles, winning Super MVP honors both times. He has won two MVPs and one Offensive Player of the Year while being named to six Pro Bowls and three All-Pro Teams.

#2: Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce spent three seasons with the Cincinnati Bearcats, recording 875 receiving yards and ten touchdowns on 59 receptions. He was selected No. 63 in the third round of the 2013 NFL draft by the Chiefs. Kelce has recorded 11,328 receiving yards and 74 touchdowns on 907 receptions.

He has also won two Super Bowls with the Chiefs, while being named to nine Pro Bowls and seven All-Pro Teams.

#3: Creed Humphrey

Creed Humphrey spent three seasons with the Oklahoma Sooners, appearing in 39 games. He was named a third-team All-American in his final season and Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year in each of his final two seasons.

Humphrey was selected No. 63 in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft by the Chiefs. He has started in all 51 games since being drafted and has made two Pro Bowls and one All-Pro Team.

#4: Charles Omenihu

Charles Omenihu spent four seasons with the Texas Longhorns, recording 115 total tackles, 30.0 tackles for loss, 16.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and one pass defended. He was named Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year in his final season.

Omenihu was selected 161st overall in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans. He has recorded 95 total tackles, 16.0 tackles for loss, 18.5 sacks, five forced fumbles and eight passes defended.

#5: Bryan Cook

Bryan Cook spent three seasons with the Cincinnati Bearcats, recording 124 total tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sacks, two interceptions and 11 passes defended. He was selected No. 62 in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft by the Chiefs. He has recorded 75 total tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sacks, one intereception, two fumble recoveries, four passes defended and one defensive touchdown.