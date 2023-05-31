Top 5 players the Alabama Crimson Tide are targeting for 2024: Dylan Stewart, Mike Matthews, and more

The Alabama Crimson Tide is consistently among the best programs in college football. Head coach Nick Saban and his staff's ability to regularly bring in top-five recruiting classes has allowed Alabama to stay loaded in recent years.

The Crimson Tide has produced plenty of NFL talent, with some of those players having to sit for a year or two before receiving their opportunity to play.

Alabama once again landed the top recruiting class in 2023, according to 247 Sports. Their 2024 class, however, has hardly started to take shape as it is currently ranked just 16th in the nation.

That is unlikely to hold true as the Crimson Tide remains in the picture for several of the top uncommitted players in the class.

Take a look at the top-five players that could join Alabama below:

#1: Micah Hudson

Micah Hudson is listed as the seventh-ranked overall prospect in the 2024 class. The five-star wide receiver has not taken an official visit to Alabama, however, the Crimson Tide are one of five schools that are still given a shot to land him.

Nick Saban has done a great job of getting wide receiver talent to the NFL in recent years, which could help with the recruitment of Hudson.

#2: KJ Bolden

KJ Bolden is listed as the eighth-ranked overall prospect in the 2024 class. The five-star athlete will officially visit the Alabama Crimson Tide on June 23rd.

It is unclear if he is planning to play safety or wide receiver at the collegiate level, however, he has thrived on both sides of the ball.

#3: Mike Matthews

Mike Matthews is listed as the ninth-ranked overall prospect in the 2024 class. The five-star wide receiver does not currently have an official visit scheduled with the program.

Adding Matthews along with Hudson and/or Bolden could once again give Alabama the best-receiving group in the nation.

#4: Dylan Stewart

Dylan Stewart is listed as the tenth-ranked overall prospect in the 2024 class. The five-star edge rusher also does not have an official visit scheduled as of yet. However, Stewart could look to become the latest in a long line of first-round draft picks from Alabama.

#5: Alabama Crimson Tide top commit Julian Sayin

Julian Sayin is listed as the eleventh-ranked overall prospect in the 2024 class. The five-star quarterback is the highest-rated player that has committed to Alabama in the class. He committed in November 2022 and has not hinted at reopening his recruitment so far.

