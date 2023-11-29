Top 5 players with highest NIL valuation in Florida ft. Jordan Travis and more

NIL deals have taken the high school and college sports world by storm as amateur athletes are now allowed to be compensated for their name, image and likeness.

The fans are bound to be curious about players who are receiving the highest valuation in this field. Is there a clear correlation between a player's standing and his NIL valuation? Who are the players most prized at this stage of their development?

To have a better idea on this, here, we take a look at the five players with the largest NIL valuations in the state of Florida below.

Top 5 players with the highest NIL valuation in Florida

#1: Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis

Jordan Travis has the highest NIL valuation in the state of Florida and is tied for the 12th highest in the nation. The Florida State Seminoles quarterback has a reported NIL valuation of $1.2 million.

Travis threw for 2,756 yards, 20 touchdowns and just two interceptions before suffering a season-ending lower leg injury in Week 12. He completed 63.9% of his passes while adding 176 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 73 carries.

In 49 games, 39 of which were starts, in his college career, the former three-star prospect in the 2018 recruiting class accounted for 8,715 passing yards, 66 touchdowns and 20 interceptions. He completed 62.0% of his passes while adding 1,950 rushing yards and 31 touchdowns on 417 carries.

#2: Duke Blue Devils commit Cooper Flagg

While Cooper Flagg will not play his college basketball in the state of Florida after committing to join the Duke Blue Devils next season, he is finishing his high school career for the Montverde Eagles.

The top-ranked player in the 2024 recruiting class ranks second in the state of Florida and 26th in the nation with an NIL valuation of $926,000.

#3: Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Keon Coleman

Keon Coleman has the third-highest NIL valuation in the state of Florida and the 38th-highest in the nation. The Florida State Seminoles wide receiver has a reported NIL valuation of $834,000. Coleman has caught 46 passes for 639 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns.

He has appeared in 33 games, 22 of which were starts, in his college career. The former four-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class has 111 receptions for 1,487 yards and 19 touchdowns.

#4: Florida Gators quarterback Graham Mertz

Graham Mertz has the fourth-highest NIL valuation in the state of Florida and the 65th-highest in the nation. The Florida Gators quarterback has a reported NIL valuation of $687,000.

Mertz has thrown for 2,903 yards, 20 touchdowns and just three interceptions while completing 72.9% of his passes and adding four rushing touchdowns.

In 45 games, 43 of which were starts, in his college career, the former four-star prospect in the 2019 recruiting class accounted for 8,308 passing yards, 58 touchdowns and 29 interceptions. He completed 63.7% of his passes while adding 12 rushing touchdowns.

#5: Florida State Seminoles defensive end Jared Verse

Jared Verse has the fifth-highest NIL valuation in the state of Florida and the 71st-highest in the nation. The Florida State Seminoles defensive end has a reported NIL valuation of $653,000. Verse has 35 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 7.0 sacks, three passes defended, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery this season.

In 39 games in his college career, the former unranked prospect in the 2019 recruiting class has accounted for 158 tackles, 48 tackles for loss, 29.5 sacks, four passes defended, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.