Top 5 players with highest NIL valuation in Oregon ft. Bo Nix and more

NIL deals have taken the high school and college sports world by storm as amateur athletes are now allowed to be compensated for their name, image and likeness. Take a look at the five players with the largest NIL valuations in the state of Oregon below.

Top 5 players with highest NIL valuation in Oregon

#1: Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Bo Nix has the highest NIL valuation in the state of Oregon and is tied for the eighth-highest in the nation. The Oregon Ducks quarterback has a reported NIL valuation of $1.6 million. Nix has thrown for 3,906 yards, 37 touchdowns and just two interceptions this season. He has completed 78.6% of his passes, while adding 159 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 47 carries.

In 59 games, all of which were starts in his college career (at Auburn and OU), the former four-star prospect in the 2019 recruiting class has accounted for 14,750 passing yards, 105 touchdowns and 25 interceptions. He has completed 66.3% of his passes, while adding 1,538 yards and 38 touchdowns on 398 carries.

#2: Oregon Ducks running back Bucky Irving

Bucky Irving has the second-highest NIL valuation in the state of Oregon and the 28th-highest in the nation. The Oregon Ducks running back has a reported NIL valuation of $908,000. Irving has run for 1,043 yards and 10 touchdowns on 163 carries. He has added 48 receptions for 379 yards and two touchdowns.

In 37 games in his college career, the former four-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class has 2,800 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns on 452 carries. He has also caught 87 passes for 751 yards and five touchdowns.

#3: Oregon State Beavers quarterback DJ Uiagalelei

DJ Uiagalelei has the third-highest NIL valuation in the state of Oregon and the 37th-highest in the nation. The Oregon State Beavers quarterback has a reported NIL valuation of $842,000. Uiagalelei has thrown for 2,638 yards, 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He has completed 57.1% of his passes, while adding 219 yards and six touchdowns on 68 carries.

In 48 games, 40 of which were starts, in his college career, the former five-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class has accounted for 8319 passing yards, 57 touchdowns and 24 interceptions. He has completed 59.1% of his passes, while adding 1132 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns on 343 carries.

#4: Oregon Ducks wide receiver Troy Franklin

Troy Franklin has the fourth-highest NIL valuation in the state of Oregon and the 76th-highest in the nation. The Oregon Ducks wide receiver has a reported NIL valuation of $635,000. Franklin has caught 77 passes for 1,349 yards and 14 touchdowns.

He has appeared in 39 games, 25 of which were starts, in his college career. The former four-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class has 156 receptions for 2,449 yards and 25 touchdowns.

#5: Oregon Ducks offensive tackle Ajani Cornelius

Ajani Cornelius has the fifth-highest NIL valuation in the state of Oregon, however, he ranks outside of the top-100 in the nation. The Oregon Ducks offensive tackle has a reported NIL valuation of $512,000. The former unranked prospect in the 2020 recruiting class has appeared in 35 career games, making 34 starts.