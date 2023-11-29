Top 5 players with highest NIL valuation on the Texas A&M Aggies ft. Evan Stewart and more 

NIL deals have taken the high school and college sports world by storm as amateur athletes are now allowed to be compensated for their name, image and likeness. Here's a look at the five players with the largest NIL valuations on the Texas A&M Aggies:

Top 5 players with the highest NIL valuations on the Texas A&M Aggies

#1. Wide receiver Evan Stewart

Evan Stewart has the highest NIL valuation on the Texas A&M Aggies and the 27th-highest in the nation. The Aggies wide receiver has a reported NIL valuation of $916,000. Stewart has caught 38 passes for 514 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

He has appeared in 18 games, 16 of which were starts, in his brief college career. The former five-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class has 91 receptions for 1,163 yards and six touchdowns.

#2. Defensive tackle Walter Nolen

Walter Nolen has the second-highest NIL valuation on the Texas A&M Aggies, however, he ranks outside of the top 100 in the nation. The Aggies defensive tackle has a reported NIL valuation of $503,000. Nolen has 37 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks and one pass defended.

In 22 games, 15 of which were starts, in his college career, the second-ranked overall prospect in the 2022 recruiting class has accounted for 66 tackles, 11.0 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks, one pass defended, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

#3. Linebacker Edgerrin Cooper

Edgerrin Cooper has the third-highest NIL valuation on the Texas A&M Aggies, however, he ranks outside of the top 100 in the nation. The Aggies linebacker has a reported NIL valuation of $495,000. Cooper has 84 tackles, 17.0 tackles for loss, 8.0 sacks, two passes defended, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

In 37 games, 21 of which were starts, in his college career, the four-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class has accounted for 205 tackles, 30.5 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, two interceptions, eight passes defended, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

#4. Defensive tackle DJ Hicks

DJ Hicks has the fourth-highest NIL valuation on the Texas A&M Aggies. The Aggies defensive tackle has a reported NIL valuation of $437,000. Hicks has appeared in ten games as a true freshman. The five-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class has recorded 11 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, and 1.0 sacks.

#5. Point guard Wade Taylor

Wade Taylor has the fifth-highest NIL valuation on the Texas A&M Aggies. The point guard has a reported NIL valuation of $388,000. The former four-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class is averaging 20.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 2.4 steals and 0.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field, 26.7% from 3-point range and 82.9% from the free-throw line.

In 82 games, 54 of which were starts, in his college career, Taylor averaged 12.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field, 31.8% from 3-point range and 84.3% from the free-throw line.