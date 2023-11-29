Top 5 players with highest NIL valuation on the Texas Longhorns ft. Arch Manning and more

NIL deals have taken the high school and college sports world by storm as amateur athletes are now allowed to be compensated for their name, image and likeness. Take a look at the five players with the largest NIL valuations on the Texas Longhorns below.

Top 5 players with highest NIL valuation on the Texas Longhorns

#1: Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Arch Manning has the highest NIL valuation on the Texas Longhorns and is tied for the fourth highest in the nation. The quarterback has a reported NIL valuation of $2.8 million. The top-ranked overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting class made his college debut in Week 13. He completed two of five passes for 30 yards, while adding 7 rushing yards on three carries.

#2: Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers

Quinn Ewers has the second-highest NIL valuation on the Texas Longhorns and is tied for the 19th-highest in the nation. The quarterback has a reported NIL valuation of $1.1 million.

Ewers has thrown for 2,709 yards, 17 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He has completed 69.8% of his passes, while adding five rushing touchdowns.

In 21 career games, 20 of which were starts, in his college career, the top-ranked prospect in the 2021 recruiting class has accounted for 4,886 passing yards, 32 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He has completed 64.1% of his passes, while adding six rushing touchdowns.

#3: Texas Longhorns track and field athlete Sam Hurley

Sam Hurley has the third-highest NIL valuation on the Texas Longhorns and is tied for the 28th-highest in the nation. The track and field athlete has a reported valuation of $908,000. He is a junior after joining the Longhorns in 2021.

#4: Texas Longhorns offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr.

Kelvin Banks Jr. has the fourth-highest NIL valuation on the Texas Longhorns and the 44th-highest in the nation. The Texas Longhorns offensive tackle has a reported NIL valuation of $802,000.

The former five-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class has appeared in 25 career games, starting in each one after being named a starter ahead of his true freshman season.

#5: Texas Longhorns offensive tackle Christian Jones

Christian Jones has the fifth-highest NIL valuation on the Texas Longhorns and the 51st-highest in the nation, narrowly edging out teammate Xavier Worthy.

The Texas Longhorns offensive tackle has a reported NIL valuation of $767,000. The former three-star prospect in the 2018 recruiting class has appeared in 59 career games, making 46 starts.