Top 5 SEC transfers heading into 2025 college football season ft. Zachariah Branch

While the 2025 College Football season is still months away, the attention has shifted to the rosters of each program. Changes are inevitable since the end of the 2024 season, with the transfer portal being the primary means for players to switch programs.

There have been many transfers involving SEC teams. But, which ones could be seen as the best? Here is a look at the top five transfers.

Top five SEC Transfers

1. Damon Wilson III (Missouri Tigers)

Damon Wilson III, an edge rusher, is currently on the roster for the Missouri Tigers. Last season, as a freshman with the Georgia Bulldogs, he was able to record 22 tackles and three sacks. Unsatisfied with his treatment in the Bulldogs program, he requested to leave. He is now part of a Missouri Tigers defense that struggled in 2024, but his arrival is expected to bring improvement.

2. Eric Singleton Jr (Auburn Tigers)

Eric Singleton Jr. played as a wide receiver for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the ACC last season, accumulating 754 yards and scoring three touchdowns during the 2024 season. Seen as the best wide receiver in the transfer portal, he now joins experienced quarterback Jackson Arnold, who also transferred, to lead an Auburn offense aiming for a more successful season than last year.

3. John Mateer (Oklahoma Sooners)

John Mateer is set to replace Jackson Arnold as quarterback for the Oklahoma Sooners for the 2025 season. Mateer arrives from the Washington State Cougars, where he threw for 3,139 yards and 29 touchdowns during a tumultuous year for the program in a two-team conference. Mateer has proven himself to be a good quarterback and now has the chance to lead the Sooners in the strongest conference in College Football.

4. Nic Anderson (LSU Tigers)

Sticking with the Oklahoma Sooners, wide receiver Nic Anderson played for the program recently. He was out injured for the 2024 season but emerged as one of the team's top receivers. Now, with the LSU Tigers, Anderson will have the potential Heisman Trophy candidate Garrett Nussmeier, forming a potentially dangerous duo.

5. Zachariah Branch (Georgia Bulldogs)

Branch has become one of the most talked about players during his time with the USC Trojans, recording 503 yards and scoring one touchdown during the 2024 season. Now with the Georgia Bulldogs, he will be a vital weapon in new quarterback Gunner Stockton's offense.

