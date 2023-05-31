Texas Longhorns have not competed for a national championship since 2009. Head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff have displayed the ability to regularly bring in elite talent in a relatively short time since taking over the program.

The Longhorns landed the fifth-ranked recruiting class in 2022 and the third-ranked recruiting class in 2023, according to 247 Sports. Their 2024 class has struggled to take shape, as it is currently the 64th-ranked recruiting class in the nation.

That could change in a hurry, however, as they remain in the mix with an opportunity to land several standout players. Let's take a look at the top-five targets, four of whom are among the top-five prospects in the state.

#1. Colin Simmons

Colin Simmons is the fourth-ranked overall prospect in the 2024 recruiting class. The five-star edge rusher will officially visit the Texas Longhorns on June 23rd.

The Duncanville Panthers pass rusher would provide a big boost to a defensive line that struggled to get to the quarterback in 2022. Simmons is the top-ranked edge rusher in the class.

#2. Micah Hudson

Micah Hudson is listed as the seventh-ranked overall prospect in the 2024 class, and the five-star wide receiver will officially visit the Texas Longhorns on June 23rd as well.

The Lake Belton Broncos wideout would provide a big boost to the passing game, and joining Texas would give him the opportunity to team up with quarterback Arch Manning, the top-ranked overall prospect of the 2023 recruiting class. Texas is one of just two schools with an official visit scheduled with Hudson.

#3. Justin Williams

Justin Williams is listed as the 13th-ranked overall prospect in the 2024 recruiting class. The five-star linebacker does not have an official visit set up with the Texas Longhorns as yet. The Oak Ridge War Eagles star is the top-ranked linebacker in the class.

#4. Ryan Wingo

Ryan Wingo is listed as the 21st-ranked overall prospect in the 2024 recruiting class. The five-star wide receiver will officially visit the Texas Longhorns on June 16th.

Like Micah Hudson, joining the Longhorns would give the St. Louis University Jr. Billikens star the opportunity to link up with Arch Manning.

#5. Kobe Black

Kobe Black is listed as the 23rd-ranked overall prospect in the 2024 class. The five-star cornerback will join Colin Simmons and Micah Hudson in visiting the Texas Longhorns on June 23rd, which is turning out to be quite the D-day for the team. The trip is just one of two official visits that the Connally Cadets star currently has scheduled.

