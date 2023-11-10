Top 5 Tom Allen replacements if head coach leaves Indiana

Tom Allen and the Indiana Hoosiers have struggled tremendously as they are just 3-6 this season, losing four straight games at one point. Indiana is 9-24 over the past three seasons. In seven seasons under Allen, the Hoosiers are 33-46 overall and 18-40 in Big Ten play. Furthermore, Indiana needs one more loss to finish under .500 and fail to qualify for a bowl game for the third consecutive season.

There have been talks that Allen's seat could be up for grabs in the future While he would be owed $20 million if he is not brought back, there is the possibility that the Hoosiers decide to move in a different direction. If so, here's a look at five potential candidates to replace Allen:

Top 5 candidates to replace Tom Allen

#1: Antwaan Randle El

Antwaan Randle El is one of the greatest players in Indiana Hoosiers history. While he has not worked as a head coach, Randle El won a Super Bowl as an offensive assistant of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and currently serves as wide receivers coach of the Detroit Lions.

If rumors are true that the Hoosiers are struggling to pay Tom Allen's buyout clause, they will likely turn to a first-time head coach. Giving one of the greatest players in program history – who has also had success coaching – an opportunity could be an option.

#2: Justin Frye

Justin Frye is another former Indiana Hoosiers player who has found success as a coach but has not received his first head coaching opportunity. Frye has served as the offensive line coach at multiple stops and currently holds the position for the Ohio State Buckeyes, while also serving as the associate head coach. He would represent another cheap option that has upside and a passion for the program.

#3: Ed Orgeron

If the Indiana Hoosiers are not looking for a first-time coach to replace Tom Allen, they could turn to Ed Orgeron. While he has had success as a coach, even leading the LSU Tigers to a national championship, Orgeron likely won't require Indiana to break the bank.

#4: Glenn Schumann

If reports regarding Tom Allen's buyout clause are not true then Glenn Schumann should be on the shortlist of candidates to land the Hoosiers job. The Georgia Bulldogs defensive coordinator has won six national championships as an assistant since 2008. He figures to be one of the hottest commodities on the coaching market this offseason.

#5: Kane Wommack

Kane Wommack is another coach with ties to the Indiana Hoosiers as he served as their defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. While the Hoosiers would likely prefer to bring back former offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer, who served on the same staff as Wommack, it is unlikely he will leave the Washington Huskies, who are College Football Playoff contenders, unless he receives a massive increase in pay. Wommack, on the other hand, is perhaps a much more reasonable option.