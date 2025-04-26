Top 7 Deion Sanders memes cracking up internet after Saints disrespect son Shedeur with Tyler Shough pick

Deion Sanders memes have started to appear all over social media as the 2025 NFL draft unfolds. Day one of the 2025 NFL draft did not play out as Colorado Buffaloes coach or his son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, expected. While there were rumors that Shedeur could fall in the draft, it was surprising to see him fall out of the first round entirely.
Despite it all, most pundits expected him to be selected early in the second round. That did not happen as several teams passed over Sanders despite their reported quarterback needs. One of them, the New Orleans Saints, decided to select Louisville's Tyler Shough over Sanders.
This move came as a huge surprise, as Shough is already 25 years old and not viewed by most draft experts as a better prospect than Sanders. Here are seven of the best Shedeur and Deion Sanders memes that got posted as Shedeur fell in the second round of the draft.
Will Shedeur Sanders get drafted on day two of the NFL draft?
While Deion Sanders memes are fun for fans to enjoy, the Sanders family has likely grown more concerned as the second round of the draft played out. Tyler Shough was the third QB drafted, and no other QB was taken through the first 58 picks of the draft.
There was speculation that the Las Vegas Raiders could be interested in Sanders. They had a top pick in the second round but traded back twice to the 58th pick. However, rather than take Shedeur Sanders, they opted to select TCU wide receiver Jack Bech.
It now appears unlikely that Shedeur Sanders will get selected in the second round of the draft. However, there are still several teams with QB needs that hold picks in the third round. So, Sanders' hopes of getting drafted on day two of the 2025 NFL draft are still alive.
