Top 8 2024 NFL Draft prospects, risers, and sliders after Week 14: Alabama's JC Latham, FSU's Tatum Bethune climb; Iowa OT tanks post Michigan clash

Championship weekend saw several surprises, as Alabama held on to defeat Georgia and win the SEC title. In doing so, the Tide upset the rankings and punched its ticket to the College Football Playoff.

Florida State and Washington finished the season undefeated, as did Liberty, which made its case to play in a New Year’s Day bowl game.

Multiple offensive linemen stood out in their team’s victories, dominating opponents and enforcing their will. And two little-known linebackers finished off terrific seasons with outstanding performances during conference title games.

Here for the final time in 2023 are my risers and sliders.

Top 2024 NFL Draft Risers after Week 14

1) JC Latham (OT - Alabama)

The Crimson Tide came away with the biggest upset of the weekend, snapping Georgia’s 29-game unbeaten streak to win the SEC title. And it was their offense that pushed the Bulldogs defense around, coming up with timely drives to seal the victory. Latham was a standout at his right tackle spot and looked terrific all day.

The massive lineman blocks with tremendous fundamentals, power, and patience. He was dominant in blocking for the running game and protected his quarterback all four quarters. Latham plays like a first-round tackle, yet his frame, which is reportedly more than 360 pounds, is bound to raise red flags.

2) Roger Rosengarten (OT - Washington)

The Huskies won a close contest against Oregon in what is very likely the final Pac-12 football game in our lifetime. And in doing so, they cemented a spot in the college football playoffs. Washington racked up more than 480 total yards as well as 34 points, and their offensive line led the way. Rosengarten, their starting right tackle, was terrific in all areas of the game.

2023 Pac-12 Championship - Oregon v Washington

He was powerful blocking for the run, held his ground in pass protection, and looked phenomenal blocking in motion. Listed at 300 pounds even, Rosengarten looked incredibly athletic pulling across the line of scrimmage and getting out to the second and third level to remove Oregon defenders. Only a redshirt sophomore, Rosengarten presently holds a second-round grade on my board.

3) Byron Murphy II (DT - Texas)

The Longhorns overwhelmed Oklahoma State to win the Big 12 title, and Murphy was a consistent force during the contest, as he’s been all season long. The athletic defensive tackle was consistently penetrating the line of scrimmage and forcing OSU signal caller Alan Bowman to leave the pocket and improvise on the move.

Big 12 Championship Preview Football

Murphy is a solid run defender who is also effective in rushing the passer; the junior finished the season with five sacks from his defensive tackle spot.

Texas has a lot of talent on the defensive side of the ball, and Murphy is often overlooked, yet expect him to turn in great testing numbers and rocket up draft boards should he enter the draft.

4) Tatum Bethune (LB - Florida State)

Bethune first caught my eye and jumped on my draft board in 2020 when he accumulated 57 tackles playing for Central Florida. He transferred to FSU two years later and has been a mainstay in the Seminoles' defense since.

Bethune was consistently productive all season long and came up big during the Seminoles’ important games -- nine tackles in the season-opening victory over LSU, seven tackles in the win against Clemson, and another seven tackles against the rival Florida Gators.

ACC Championship Football

Yet his performance against Louisville in the ACC title game was special. Bethune finished with eight tackles, broke up a pass, and also intercepted a throw. The interception could not have come at a better time, as Louisville was marching into the end zone late in the game for the tying score after the Seminoles turned the ball over.

Bethune showed terrific coverage skills and came away with the pick in what could be argued was the biggest play of the game.

He’s an undersized linebacker who measures 5 feet 11.5 and 225 pounds, yet he’s smart, fierce, and versatile. Bethune is football-fast and makes a lot of plays in pursuit or down the field. His 40-time will dictate whether or not he ends up in the later rounds, yet Bethune has enough ability to make an NFL roster as a nickel linebacker/special-teams player.

5) X'Zauvea Gadlin (G - Liberty)

Liberty finished the season with an undefeated record of 13-0 after defeating New Mexico State to win the Conference USA title. The Flames have one of the most prolific offenses in the nation, averaging more than 40 points and 514 yards per game, and it all starts up front.

Gadlin is a player who initially caught my eye in 2019 when he was the starting left tackle at Tulsa.

Gadlin is well-built (6-foot-3, 315 pounds), athletic and versatile. He’s lined up at both tackle spots as well as a guard during his college career and is explosive, strong, and moves well around the field. On several occasions during the title game, Liberty ran behind Gadlin at right guard when they needed a first down or were moving into the end zone.

Scouts are split on the senior, who I believe will get an NFL combine invite, yet his mobility and versatility should cement him as a Day 3 pick.

6) Sleeper Prospect - Matt Salopek ( LB - Miami(OH))

Salopek was someone who stood out to me during the summer film review, as he was constantly around the action-making plays. He finished last season with 124 tackles. He was one better this year, totaling 125 to go along with 8.5 TFLs.

Some of Salopek’s highlights this season include 18 tackles during the RedHawks’ victory over Cincinnati, 15 tackles against Western Michigan, and 10 against Toledo during the first encounter.

This weekend, in the MAC title game against Toledo in which Miami came out on top, the line for Salopek read nine tackles and one TFL. He’s a slightly undersized yet swift linebacker who shows a lot of ability in pursuit. Salopek will do well as a backup inside linebacker and special-teams ace on Sundays.

7) Small-school Prospect - Hayden Hatten (WR - Idaho)

The Vandals survived overtime to beat Southern Illinois and advance to the next round of the FCS playoffs. Once again Hatten, who entered the game with 75 catches and nine TDs, came up big for Idaho. He finished the contest with six catches for 111 yards, with three of those receptions coming during Idaho’s final game-tying drive that forced overtime.

Hatten is a reliable possession receiver who is effective in all areas of the position. He plays with outstanding awareness, catches the ball with proper fundamentals, and picks up plenty of yards after the catch. He’s a one-speed wideout and isn’t a vertical threat, yet he would be a perfect fit for a timing/West Coast offense.

2024 NFL Draft sliders after Week 14

1) Mason Richman (T - Iowa)

As good as Iowa’s defense has been this season (allowing just over 13 points per game), their offense has been equally atrocious, scoring an average of just under 17 points each contest.

Iowa v Penn State

The team has struggled at quarterback and lost both tight ends, and the offensive line has not played well. Richman, who showed me next-level potential early in his career, has been beaten up at left tackle and was hammered against Michigan in the Big Ten title game.

The Wolverines finished the game with four sacks and five TFLs, while Iowa ended the game with zero points. It wasn’t all Richman’s fault, yet the junior has shown little progress in his game this season.