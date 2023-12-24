Top ACC school disapproves addition of 2 Pac-12 schools in FSU's 38-page legal filing against FBS powerhouse

Things are becoming more heated between FSU and the ACC as the school's 38-page legal filing undergoes public scrutiny. Florida State filed a lawsuit against the conference on Friday after a meeting of the school's board of directors.

The Seminoles' legal action shows a new level in the rift between the school and the conference. The two sides have been at loggerheads, which can be traced back to the new revenue-sharing format of the ACC, which may inevitably lead to FSU's departure from the league.

The exit from the conference was the dominant agenda at the board of directors meeting. The following lawsuit has shed more light on how the school felt about adding two Pac-12 schools to the conference.

Florida State, Clemson and other schools strongly opposed the ACC's desire to bring Cal, Stanford and SMU to the conference. Ultimately, the conference went its way, and the three schools are set to join by July 2024. However, it seems Florida State never really got over the conflict and again cited it as grounds for seeking to leave the conference.

According to the legal document, the school would have preferred that the conference improve its fiscal commitment to existing members rather than invite new ones. The document reads:

“The ACC's hotly contested vote last September to add three new members, instead of increasing the value of its existing members' media rights, will further dilute these values and diminish the ACC's already deemed inadequate 'strength of schedule' rating going forward.”

Is it the end of the road for FSU in the ACC?

It must be understood that the exit being sought by the FSU will not be free. The school had signed a grant of rights agreement, which ties it to the conference beyond 2030. A reported buyout of over $500 million will be needed to complete its exit.

The amount is enormous, but the school might be willing to pay it if it recuperates it in its next destination. However, only two conferences have the sheer size and marketability to guarantee such an amount to any school: The SEC and the Big Ten.

There is no indication yet to suggest that either conference has a place secured for Florida State. The next few days will be interesting as more details emerge on the true state of things between those involved.

