Top Big 10 prospects from Jim Harbaugh's Michigan feat. Blake Corum

The Wolverines were crowned Big Ten champions the past two seasons on their way to the college football playoffs, where they promptly exited after getting beaten in the semifinals. They boasted a first round pick last April with Mazi Smith, the sixth consecutive draft a Wolverine has been selected in the top 32. No Wolverine on my board presently has a first-round grade, yet this team has a lot of next-level talent.

Top NFL prospects from Michigan Wolverines' 2023 crew

Underclassmen Junior Colson is the top rated Wolverines prospect, and the linebacker has a second-round grade. Colson is a three-down defender who is constantly around the football making positive plays. He’s tough as well as instinctive and does not have mental lapses on the field.

Blake Corum grades just below Colson, and the senior running back is a tremendous football player. Corum displays great vision and quickness as well as playing speed. He runs hard in the inside, creates yardage with his shiftiness and has the speed to turn the corner.

Corum is also a terrific receiver out of the backfield. At just 5-foot-7.5, his height will raise red flags, but don’t be fooled -- Corum is a terrific running back with a complete game.

Junior J.J. McCarthy is a true RPO quarterback, regularly making plays with his arm or legs. He’s an accurate passer who does a great job commanding the offense, and he’s a threat carrying the ball on designed quarterback runs or scrambling away from defenders.

He’s also a resilient signal caller, yet his arm strength is a concern for me. McCarthy does not display the ability to drive passes, and when he misses, he’s usually high of the mark -- a sure sign of a quarterback forcing the issue to get more speed on throws.

I have defensive back Mike Sainristil graded three rounds higher than the scouts I’ve spoken with, but I love his game. He offers a great combination of instincts, toughness and speed. Sainristil instantaneously anticipates the action, flies around the field and displays terrific ball skills.

He’s a bit small at 5-foot-9.5 and a 188 pounds, yet he’s still learning the position since moving over from receiver and comes with great upside.

Kris Jenkins is a quick, explosive one-gap defensive lineman with playmaking ability. He beats opponents off the snap with a great first step, plays with leverage and makes plays in every area of the field.

He’s not a stout defensive tackle and continuously gets out-positioned by opponents. With Mazi Smith no longer occupying double-team blocks for the Wolverines, Jenkins must really step up his play this season.

Guard Zak Zinter leads a group of very talented Wolverine blockers. Zinter is a large and powerful man who dominates opponents at the point of attack and opens up huge holes for the running game. He’s marginally effective on the second level or in motion and will have to play in a power gap system on Sundays.

Michigan NFL Prospects Grade Rnd Full Name Pos # Yr 3.87 2nd Junior Colson ILB 25 3Jr 3.84 2nd Blake Corum RB 2 4Sr 3.81 2nd J.J. McCarthy QB 4 3Jr 3.73 3rd Mike Sainristil CB 0 6Sr 3.62 3rd Kris Jenkins DT 94 4Sr 3.55 4th Zak Zinter G 65 4Sr 3.56 4th Rod Moore S 19 3So 3.41 5th Donovan Edwards RB 7 3Jr 3.39 5-6 Cornelius Johnson WR 6 5Sr 3.38 6th Jaylen Harrell OLB 32 4Sr 3.34 6th Roman Wilson WR 14 4Sr 3.33 6th Trevor Keegan T 77 5Sr 3.32 6th Makari Paige S 7 4Sr 3.32 6th Michael Barrett OLB 23 6Sr 3.31 6th LaDarius Henderson G 77 5Sr 3.28 7th Braiden McGregor DE 17 4Sr 3.22 FA Trente Jones G 53 5Sr 3.11 FA Drake Nugent C 60 6Sr 3.04 FA R.J. Moten S 6 3Jr 3.00 FA A.J. Barner TE 89 5Sr 2.83 FA Karsen Barnhart T 52 5Sr

