Top Nick Saban memes as coach retires after 17 years at Alabama football

Nick Saban's retirement has shaken the world of football. It truly feels like the end of an era in football, with the news of the Alabama coach's retirement coming within hours of Pete Carrol's retirement from the Seattle Seahawks and just hours ahead of Bill Belichick parting ways with the New England Patriots.

Saban's tenure with Alabama was the most successful of any coach at the college level of football. In 17 seasons, he won six national championships and nine South Eastern conference titles. It could be the most successful spell in the sport's history, collegiate or otherwise.

Only Belichick's 24-season spell in charge of the Patriots, with six Super Bowl wins and 17 divisional titles, rivals the success of Saban's. One caveat there: Saban had no Tom Brady.

The internet was quick to react to the news of the legendary coach's retirement, with many people pointing out how crazy it is that the three best coaches of their generation went out together:

Some think Bill Belichick and Nick Saban will probably pull a "Dark Knight Rises" soon. The question is, who's Bruce Wayne, and who's Alfred?

Some took it as an opportunity to mock politicians unwilling to retire:

The comparison to senators and congressmen was a recurrent one:

Some joked that now that they are free, Saban and Belichick could reunite to reminisce about their time with the Cleveland Browns while they watch them play postseason football:

Saban and his fellow coaches deserve a rest, don't they?

Nick Saban had a whole career in which he changed football forever, and Tennessee is yet to make a comeback:

We have some stories to tell our children and grandchildren:

It couldn't be more poetic. The three coaches who came to define an era of football have announced the end of their careers within 24 hours of one another. For over two decades, football success was synonymous with these individuals.

Say what you will about them. For our part, we have one simple phrase that encapsulates our respect for their careers and the emotions they garnered in a generation of fans: You loved to hate them.