Top prospect Travis Hunter drops a 4-word message before NFL draft

Travis Hunter cemented his status as college football’s best player in 2024 when he heard his name called in New York as the Heisman Trophy winner. Known for his dual-threat abilities as a cornerback and wide receiver, Hunter is one of the most coveted prospects in the upcoming 2025 NFL draft, with many outlets projecting him as a top-five pick.
His excellence on the field has also translated into numerous NIL deals, including a partnership with Celsius Energy Drink. In a collaborative Instagram post with the brand on Friday, Hunter shared a four-word message:
“Ready for the moment.”
In 2024, Hunter caught 96 passes for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns, while also adding a rushing score. On defense, he recorded 35 tackles, four interceptions and 11 pass breakups.
Travis Hunter’s jersey to be retired by Colorado
Travis Hunter followed coach Deion Sanders from Jackson State to Colorado in 2023. Since then, he and quarterback Shedeur Sanders have helped turn the program around. After years of losing seasons, Colorado posted a 9–4 record in 2024, thanks in large part to Hunter and Sanders.
To celebrate their success, the university announced it will retire their jersey numbers — Hunter’s No. 12 and Sanders’ No. 2 — during the team’s spring game on Saturday.
However, not everyone is a fan of the retirement. Some believe it’s too soon, given that neither player has yet to reach the NFL. Others argue jersey retirement should be reserved for players with longer careers, especially when some past CU stars have not received the same honor.
Coach Prime defended the decision Thursday after practice.
"We're talking about Shedeur. We ain't talking about nobody else. If his last name wasn't Sanders, we wouldn't have this discussion."
Coach Prime also expressed surprise at the criticism.
"This is the first time I ever seen it sore," he said. “I don't know if you know it, but I think every jersey I darn near played in is retired. So I'm pretty familiar with this. It's never been sore."
Once the numbers are retired, Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders will become just the fifth and sixth players in the 135-year history of Colorado football to receive the honor.
