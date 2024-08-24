Kirk Herbstreit continues to face the wrath of Florida State fans after their team missed out on last season’s four-team College Football Playoff. The popular sportscaster was booed backstage during the first edition of ESPN’s College GameDay show for the 2024 college football season.

Florida State controversially missed out on a CFP spot last season despite going undefeated in the regular season and winning the Atlantic Coast Conference title. The fans haven’t gotten over this as the new season kicks off and they have held Herbstreit responsible for having a role to play in it.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Conspiracy theories last season had it that ESPN played a role in the exclusion of Florida State in favor of Alabama. Anticipating a much better outing in the 2024 season with an expanded CFP, the Seminoles fans aren't just letting that slide.

Here’s a look at some of the banners displayed backstage at the College GameDay show in Dublin ahead of the Week 0 game against Georgia Tech.

Top Ten Kirk Herbstreit banners by Florida State fans in Dublin

Kirk Herbstreit's words during the height of the CFP selection process played a role in the resentment Florida State fans have developed for him. He did not pick the Seminoles to make the playoffs last season.

"Alabama is BETTER!!" Herbstreit wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "Period! So is Texas. So is Michigan. So is Washington. So is Oregon. So is Georgia. I watch 10-15 games a week live from September-early December. I think I’m allowed to have an opinion on who I think is BETTER!!"

"If FSU doesn’t like [it being] 'The BEST 4' tell the conference commissioners to change the protocol to 'MOST DESERVING.'" Herbstreit added. "Until then I and everyone else is certainly is allowed to give an opinion in a subjective discussion!! Don’t like it-change it."

Expand Tweet

The fans have a strong belief that Kirk Herbestreit played them down and that contributed to the team getting excluded from the CFP.

Expand Tweet

College football fans can sometimes be harsh in dealing with different scenarios, but it adds to the overall excitement. Florida State fans had a clown banner for Herbstreit in Dublin.

Expand Tweet

Kirk Herbstreit is probably the most hated figure among Florida State fans at the moment. The wording of the banners displayed in Dublin ahead of the Georgia Tech game proves that the fans are not ready to move past the issue.

Expand Tweet

More and more banners continue to show up

With hundreds of Florida State fans in Dublin for the game, it appears many of them came prepared for Kirk Hebstreit. More and more banners continue to show up at the College GameDay venue.

Expand Tweet

Herbstreit banners by Florida State fans started online and the man himself blocked quite a few users.

Expand Tweet

It goes beyond banners

Some creative Florida State displayed inscriptions on T-shirts to ridicule the ESPN sportscaster as well.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen if the fans will let the sportscaster off the hook, or if he has a peace offering up his sleeve.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback