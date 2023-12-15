Top Texas Tech players not playing in Independence Bowl against California

The Texas Tech Red Raiders are getting ready to take on the California Golden Bears in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl on Saturday night. Just like many bowl games, the full rosters that have been available throughout the regular season are not going to be able to play due to some different situations.

Let's take a deeper dive into some of the top Texas Tech Red Raiders players who are not going to be suiting up for the team for this game and why.

Top Texas Tech players not playing in Independence Bowl

Tyler Shough, Quarterback

Senior quarterback Tyler Shough has been the backup quarterback throughout the season for the Red Raiders but will not be active for the Independence Bowl, as he has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

He spent the last three seasons with Texas Tech, but this season, he finished 67-of-111 (60.4 completion percentage) for 746 yards with seven touchdowns to four interceptions.

This will likely not play too much into the game, as he's the backup quarterback, but it definitely is worth noting that Shough will be unavailable for this game.

Myles Price, Wide Receiver

Senior wide receiver Myles Price has been the Red Raiders' third-best receiver for the program.

He's going to be ruled out for this game, as he has been one of the many players who have already entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. He has shown the ability to take control of the game, as he has 43 catches for 410 yards (9.5 yards per reception) with five receiving touchdowns.

Price played all four years of his college career with the Texas Tech Red Raiders and has proven to be a huge force for the program. He has over 1,700 receiving yards and 10 touchdown catches, so a great security option for the offense is going to go, which will be a massive blow for the program.

Jerand Bradley, Wide Receiver

Sophomore wide receiver Jerand Bradley has been the program's second-best option at the wide receiver position but will not be available for this bowl game, as he has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

That means Texas Tech will be without two of their three most productive wide receivers for this game. Bradley had a great season, as he finished with 36 receptions for 431 yards (12.0 yards per catch) with four touchdown receptions, so it will be difficult to match his production for the Red Raiders.

Nehemiah Martinez, Wide Receiver

While looking at Nehemiah Martinez's numbers throughout the season does not really give much excitement, he's an impact player.

He only had two receptions for 32 yards this year, but in 2022, he ended with 32 catches for 394 yards (12.3 yards per reception) with two touchdown grabs. He's not going to be playing for this Independence Bowl game due to entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.

That's going to be another huge blow to the Red Raiders, as they are going to be down a handful of wide receivers for this game.

List of all the players not playing against Texas Tech

Below is a list of all the players who are not going to be playing for the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Independence Bowl.

There's a myriad of reasons why players are not playing, as injuries and the NCAA Transfer Portal status are just some of the reasons. Let's take a deeper dive into the roster and see who will not be suiting up against the California Golden Bears.

Player Position Reason Wesley Smith Linebacker Back Isaac Smith Linebacker Knee Charles Robinson Tight End Ankle Jordan Green Tight End Transfer Portal Tyler Shough Quarterback Transfer Portal Landon Peterson Offensive Tackle Transfer Portal Myles Price Wide Receiver Transfer Portal Matt Keeler Offensive Lineman Transfer Portal Nehemiah Martinez Wide Receiver Transfer Portal Jerand Bradley Wide Receiver Transfer Portal Monroe Mills Offensive Tackle Transfer Portal Seth Martin Offensive Lineman Transfer Portal Nate Floyd Defensive Back Transfer Portal Tyler King Wide Receiver Transfer Portal Brook Honore Punter Transfer Portal JJ Sparkman Wide Receiver Transfer Portal Loic Fouonji Wide Receiver Transfer Portal Jayden York Tight End Transfer Portal

