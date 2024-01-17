Top Washington Huskies who opted for the transfer portal following Kalen DeBoer's Alabama switch ft. Jabbar Muhammad

The Washington Huskies had a tremendous season in 2023, finishing the year 14-1 as the No.2 ranked team in the nation. The Huskies reached the College Football Playoff National Championship Game before falling short to the Michigan Wolverines.

Following Nick Saban's retirement from the Alabama Crimson Tide, Huskies head coach Kalen DeBoer accepted the position with the Crimson Tide on Jan. 12. His departure gave Washington players 30 days to enter the transfer portal, and eight players have already taken advantage of that opportunity, joining six players who did so prior to DeBoer's departure.

Here's a look at those eight players who entered the transfer portal:

Washington Huskies transfer portal

#1: William Haskell, quarterback

William Haskell initially joined the San Diego State Aztecs as a three-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class. In two seasons, he completed 7-of-14 pass attempts for 59 yards while adding 50 rushing yards and one touchdown on nine carries. Haskell joined the Washington Huskies via the transfer portal ahead of the 2023 season and did not see the field. He entered the transfer portal on Jan. 12.

#2: Austin Mack, quarterback

Austin Mack joined the Washington Huskies as a four-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class. He did not see the field as a true freshman and entered the transfer portal on Jan. 14.

#3: Germie Bernard, wide receiver

Germie Bernard initially joined the Michigan State Spartans as a four-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class. He caught seven passes for 128 yards and two touchdowns and returned six kickoffs for 119 yards in his lone season with the program. He joined the Washington Huskies via the transfer portal ahead of the 2023 season.

Bernard had 419 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 34 receptions. He added 13 carries for 43 yards and two touchdowns, 10 kickoff returns for 233 yards and three punt returns for 43 yards showing a dynamic skill set. He entered the transfer portal on Jan. 16.

#4: Nate Kalepo, offensive line

Nate Kalepo joined the Washington Huskies as a four-star prospect in the 2019 recruiting class. He has appeared in 40 games in his collegiate career and entered the transfer portal on Jan. 14.

#5: Parker Brailsford, offensive line

Parker Brailsford joined the Washington Huskies as a three-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class. He has appeared in 15 games in his collegiate career and entered the transfer portal on Jan. 16.

#6: Jabbar Muhammad, cornerback

Jabbar Muhammad initially joined the Oklahoma State Cowboys as a three-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class. He recorded 71 total tackles, 1.0 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, one interception, one forced fumble and 12 passes defended in two seasons with the program after redshirting as a true freshman. Muhammad joined the Washington Huskies via the transfer portal ahead of the 2023 season.

In his lone season with the program, he recorded 46 total tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, three interceptions, one fumble recovery and 16 passes defended. He entered the transfer portal on Jan. 12.

#7: Asa Turner, safety

Asa Turner joined the Washington Huskies as a four-star prospect in the 2019 recruiting class. He has recorded 146 total tackles, 7.0 tackles for loss, six interceptions, one fumble recovery and two passes defended in his collegiate career. Turner entered the transfer portal on Jan. 14.

#8: Mishael Powell, safety

Mishael Powell joined the Washington Huskies as a three-star prospect in the 2019 recruiting class. He has recorded 92 total tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss, three interceptions, six passes defended and one defensive touchdown in his collegiate career. Powell entered the transfer portal on Jan. 12.