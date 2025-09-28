"Total coaching malpractice": Calls mount for Hugh Freeze's firing from Auburn fans after disastrous loss to Texas A&M

Hugh Freeze’s Auburn lost 16-10 to No. 10 Texas A&amp;M on Saturday. Nearly halfway through his third season, Freeze’s record stands at 14-16, 5-13 in the Southeastern Conference, 1-10 against ranked opponents and 0-6 on the road against ranked programs.During Saturday’s game, Auburn managed only 177 total yards, and the school's sole touchdown came after a 73-yard interception return gave them the ball at the 2-yard line. The Tigers averaged just 3.1 yards per play, which matched their lowest offensive output under Freeze.Fans are seemingly done with Freeze after seeing AU's offensive struggle in Week 5.“I am forever an Auburn man. I am done with Hugh Freeze. This was total coaching malpractice from a guy who ‘allegedly’ is an offensive guy,” a fan said.“Our non-existent 2-minute offense is criminal. Pathetic Hugh Freeze,” one said.“Hugh Freeze is a terrible play caller, I did not want him as our head coach, and I am disappointed in our board of trustees,” a person said.Meanwhile, calls for Freeze’s firing also intensified following the loss.“It’s a good day to fire Hugh Freeze. Way too much talent on this team to be this horrendous. But hey at least Hugh beat Saban when these players were 3 years old right?!🤣🤣🤣 go get Dabo,” a fan said.“For an “offensive minded” and “quarter back whisperer” head coach in Hugh Freeze to have -2 yards total yards in the 4th quarter is definitely fire worthy if you ask me,” one said.“It’s time!!! Fire Hugh Freeze Get a winner who has accomplished more in his worst year than freeze in his best,” a person said.USA Today reports that Freeze’s buyout if fired without cause would be about $16.25 million as of Sunday.