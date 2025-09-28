  • home icon
  "Total coaching malpractice": Calls mount for Hugh Freeze's firing from Auburn fans after disastrous loss to Texas A&M

"Total coaching malpractice": Calls mount for Hugh Freeze's firing from Auburn fans after disastrous loss to Texas A&M

By Maliha
Modified Sep 28, 2025 06:58 GMT
NCAA Football: Auburn at Texas A&amp;M - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Auburn at Texas A&M - Source: Imagn

Hugh Freeze’s Auburn lost 16-10 to No. 10 Texas A&M on Saturday. Nearly halfway through his third season, Freeze’s record stands at 14-16, 5-13 in the Southeastern Conference, 1-10 against ranked opponents and 0-6 on the road against ranked programs.

During Saturday’s game, Auburn managed only 177 total yards, and the school's sole touchdown came after a 73-yard interception return gave them the ball at the 2-yard line. The Tigers averaged just 3.1 yards per play, which matched their lowest offensive output under Freeze.

Fans are seemingly done with Freeze after seeing AU's offensive struggle in Week 5.

“I am forever an Auburn man. I am done with Hugh Freeze. This was total coaching malpractice from a guy who ‘allegedly’ is an offensive guy,” a fan said.
“Our non-existent 2-minute offense is criminal. Pathetic Hugh Freeze,” one said.
“Hugh Freeze is a terrible play caller, I did not want him as our head coach, and I am disappointed in our board of trustees,” a person said.

Meanwhile, calls for Freeze’s firing also intensified following the loss.

“It’s a good day to fire Hugh Freeze. Way too much talent on this team to be this horrendous. But hey at least Hugh beat Saban when these players were 3 years old right?!🤣🤣🤣 go get Dabo,” a fan said.
“For an “offensive minded” and “quarter back whisperer” head coach in Hugh Freeze to have -2 yards total yards in the 4th quarter is definitely fire worthy if you ask me,” one said.
“It’s time!!! Fire Hugh Freeze Get a winner who has accomplished more in his worst year than freeze in his best,” a person said.

USA Today reports that Freeze’s buyout if fired without cause would be about $16.25 million as of Sunday.

Maliha

Maliha

Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.

Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.

Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books.

Edited by Maliha
